Get in the swing with Rockingham's summer tennis clinics and camps

Deep Springs Tennis Clinics for Youths and Adults set

Tuesdays/Thursdays, July 6—July 29. Deep Springs Country Club, 160 Country Club Drive, Stoneville. Four adult clinics for beginner and intermediate players, plus $60 member fee, $80 non-member fee. Eight clinics for youth ages 11 and under and kids 12 and older. Cost is $120 for members, $160 for non-members. For more information and to register contact: Coach Pat Williams at pat@patstennisaces.com or call 336 908-8176.

Eden Family YMCA Adult and Youth TennisClinics planned

Clinics will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 29—July 22 at Eden Family YMCA, 301 S. Kennedy Street in Eden. There will be eight clinics for ages 5-11 and ages 12-17. Cost is $80 for Y members and $96 for potential members. Four clinics will be offered for adult beginners and intermediate plus players. Cost is $60 for Y members and $80 for non-members. Contact Kia Mason at Kia.Mason@YMCAGreensboro.org or register online for youth programs at https://www.ymcagreensboro.org/programs/youth-sports/tennis and adult clinics at https://www.ymcagreensboro.org/programs/health-and-fitness/adult-sports.

Reidsville YMCA SummerAces Tennis Camp

The tennis camp runs from July 26-30 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Ages 7-15 are welcome at the camp to be held at Jaycee Park, 125 Jaycee Park Road in Reidsville. Alyssa Mann will coach. Cost is $60 for Y members and $75 for non-members. For more details and to register online, visit: https://www.ymcagreensboro.org/programs/camps/sports-camps.

