Get to Know the Rev. Joe Hout: Giving back to school kids in need

EDEN — A native of Dayton, Ohio, the Rev. Joe Hout graduated in 2006 from Lenoir-Rhyne College in Hickory with a bachelor of arts degree in Sacred Music.

Although Hout grew up in the Lutheran Church where his father was a pastor, Hout said the small rural Methodist college “was a perfect fit for me. It was really helpful for me. I am so thankful I got to Lenoir Rhyne.’’

After graduating, he worked with intervarsity college students at UNC-Greensboro and Guilford College.

From there, Hut became a youth and young adults minister at Maple Springs United Methodist Church near Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem where he served for four years.

“While at Maple Springs, I felt the call to become a pastor and went to Ardmore United Methodist Church and served as an associate pastor,” he said. “I learned a lot when I was there and loved the opportunities to get to serve and help people.”

He also began attending seminary part-time at Hood Theological Seminary in Salisbury and is half way through the five-year course.

Earlier this summer, Hout received a call to come to Rockingham County to serve a dual pastorship at St. John and Salem United Methodist churches.