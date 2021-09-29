Get to Know the Rev. Joe Hout: Giving back to school kids in need

EDEN — A native of Dayton, Ohio, the Rev. Joe Hout graduated in 2006 from Lenoir-Rhyne College in Hickory with a bachelor of arts degree in Sacred Music.
Although Hout grew up in the Lutheran Church where his father was a pastor, Hout said the small rural Methodist college “was a perfect fit for me. It was really helpful for me. I am so thankful I got to Lenoir Rhyne.’’
After graduating, he worked with intervarsity college students at UNC-Greensboro and Guilford College.
From there, Hut became a youth and young adults minister at Maple Springs United Methodist Church near Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem where he served for four years.
“While at Maple Springs, I felt the call to become a pastor and went to Ardmore United Methodist Church and served as an associate pastor,” he said. “I learned a lot when I was there and loved the opportunities to get to serve and help people.”
He also began attending seminary part-time at Hood Theological Seminary in Salisbury and is half way through the five-year course.
Earlier this summer, Hout received a call to come to Rockingham County to serve a dual pastorship at St. John and Salem United Methodist churches.
“I am so honored and proud to get to be the pastor at these two wonderful congregations,” he said. “The pastors before me have done amazing ministry, and I am so honored I get to continue that work.”
When he told his predecessor, the Rev. Rodvegas Ingram, how happy he was with his new assignment, Ingram said, “Oh, they will love you to life.”
Hout and his wife Lauren have two daughters, Harper, 9, and Rosa, 7, who are enrolled in the Spanish immersion SPLASH program at Bethany Elementary School. A boxador named Lily completes the household.
“I just think about the long legacy these churches have being active in their community, and I want to continue their great work,” Hout said.
St. John’s celebrated their 133rd homecoming in August. Salem was established in 1799, and is one of the oldest churches in the county.
At the Partners’ School, Hout visited classrooms and entertained the children with guitar music. At UNC-G, he tutored inner-city kids weekly.
“I think it is so important to invest in and care for future generations,” he said.
“In this Northern Piedmont District, we talk a lot about mature discipleship and beloved community. We really strive to live that out at these two churches. I really care about our neighborhood and our cities.’’
Hout said he welcomes visitors to join in worship on Sundays at Salem at 9:15 a.m. and at St. John at 11 a.m.