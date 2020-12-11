Getting better, not older, Staab places in senior pagean

She's a U.S. Track and Field Association master's champion, having won 13 national championships in addition to placing in hundreds of races.

Despite her age, Staab can still run a half-mile in about 5 minutes, a mile in a hair over 10 minutes and a 5-kilometer (3.1 miles) race in about 40.

And when she runs, she often wears a T-shirt bearing the words: “I may be old, but see if you can catch me.”

If she could have, Staab would have showcased running as her talent portion of the state pageant. But since that was a little impractical, she performed a Tai chi demonstration.

Tai chi is a Chinese martial art that Staab practices regularly. She wore her World’s Masters Games track and field uniform for the demonstration.

These days, Staab has a number of friends and teammates she runs and trains with on a regular basis. Several such buddies livestreamed the state pageant, marking the first time some had seen her wearing anything other than her running attire.

Staab said they kidded her after seeing her in her evening gown.

“They called me Ms. Fru Fru,” Staab said, laughing again. “They teased me.”