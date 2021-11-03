Ghouls and goblins take over Mayodan's avenues

One little fella in Madison kept a lawman's close eye on his trusty on Halloween night in Madison. Cuffed, the lad in orange had a unique reach for his candy.
The family that costumes together, reaps more candy, this crew discovered while strolling the streets of Mayodan.
Mayodan neighbors opened their yards to friends and trick-or-treaters for a laid back evening of merrymaking on Sunday night.
Minions in Mayodan. Halloween night saw hundreds of kids and their parents rambling the avenues of Mayodan in search of good candy.
Speed Demons! Tricksters and treat seekers raced across Mayodan street from door to door on Halloween evening.
Purple hair to the wind, this crowd took a traditional hayride through the streets of Mayodan on Halloween night.
A trio of bloody teens sported joker-esque smiles as they paraded the Mayodan streets in search of sweets.
A monarch spreads her wings as her Q-Anon chum waits for the next doorbell visit during Halloween in western Rockingham County.
This pair gave a sartorial salute to senior citizens with their clever ensembles in downtown Mayodan.
This little town played host to a truly old-fashioned Halloween on Sunday, with neighborhoods opening their doors, porches and front yards to trick-or-treaters.
Hundreds of children and their families poured onto Mayodan’s avenues, with many parents donning costumes to complement their children’s themes. Very few cars were out, so youngsters had a night to dash about more safely from yard to yard.
Mom and dad Minion characters walked along with kiddos while an adult wearing a hog mask stood on Main Street with a bloody prop chainsaw in hand.
Angels, monarch butterflies, several Q-Anon maskers, and a bevy of witches made an entertaining mix of costumes on kids.
Porches overflowed with guests enjoying communal stew meals and plenty of neighbors had firepits lit and lawn chairs out for sitting and taking in the candy seekers.
Meanwhile, area churches and fire departments across the county opened their parking lots for trunk or treat events and drive-thru candy offerings.
