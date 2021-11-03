 Skip to main content
Ghouls and goblins take over Mayodan's avenues
Ghouls and goblins take over Mayodan's avenues

MAYODAN

This little town played host to a truly old-fashioned Halloween on Sunday, with neighborhoods opening their doors, porches and front yards to trick-or-treaters.

Hundreds of children and their families poured onto Mayodan’s avenues, with many parents donning costumes to complement their children’s themes. Very few cars were out, so youngsters had a night to dash about more safely from yard to yard.

Mom and dad Minion characters walked along with kiddos while an adult wearing a hog mask stood on Main Street with a bloody prop chainsaw in hand.

Angels, monarch butterflies, several Q-Anon maskers, and a bevy of witches made an entertaining mix of costumes on kids.

Porches overflowed with guests enjoying communal stew meals and plenty of neighbors had firepits lit and lawn chairs out for sitting and taking in the candy seekers.

Meanwhile, area churches and fire departments across the county opened their parking lots for trunk or treat events and drive-thru candy offerings.

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.

