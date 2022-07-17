 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gift to ease Grief: Loss inspires parents to donate specialized infant beds

  • 0

EDEN — March 3 was going to be a special day for Haley and Robby Emerson of Danville.

On that Thursday, in the waning days of winter, they were going to welcome their daughter into the world.

It didn’t happen, though. Their daughter, Sydney Amelia Emerson, was stillborn.

The Emersons were devastated after months of planning, baby showers, baby registries, social media posts. Instead of a celebration, the couple found themselves planning a funeral.

The Emersons emerged from that life-shattering tragedy with a resolve to help other parents who might experience similar grief, they said.

They started a GoFundMe page to purchase a CuddleCot, a specialized bassinette, which cools a stillborn infant’s body so parents can extend their time with their child.

People are also reading…

Such time is critical to the grieving process, experts say, for it gives parents a chance to say goodbye.

The Emersons delivered their daughter at Sovah Health in Danville, Va., one of many rural hospitals in the region without such a specialized infant cot.

The couple's original goal was to raise enough money to endow Sovah with a CuddleCot. But their successful campaign garnered $13,600, funds with which to buy four CuddleCots at $3,000 apiece for area hospitals.

On July 12, the Emersons presented the Birthing Center at UNC Rockingham Health Care with one of the beds.

The UNC Rockingham bed, like all of the donated CuddleCots, features an engraved plaque honoring Sydney Amelia Emerson's memory.

Other recipients were Sovah Health, Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital in South Boston, Va., and VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill, Va.

"We wanted to give them to smaller hospitals, places maybe lacking in resources," Robby Emerson said.

The Emersons said they plan to do a fundraiser every year around their daughter's birthday.

"It will be a way to honor her memory. To pay tribute to her," said Haley Emerson, who is a registered nurse.

About 24,000 babies are stillborn annually across the nation — about 1 in 160, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That amounts to about 65 per day — more than 10 times as many deaths as occur from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, known as SIDS.

In 2021, North Carolina health officials said that around 800 stillbirths are recorded in the state each year.

In neighboring Virginia that number is around 550.

Stillbirth is when a baby dies in the womb after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Most stillbirths happen before a pregnant person goes into labor, but a small number happen during labor and birth, according to the March of Dimes.

Statistics further show that nationwide, 50% of stillbirths occur at full term and often seem to be otherwise healthy babies, while 85% of stillbirths occur before delivery.

For more information, visit: https://www.marchofdimes.org/complications/stillbirth.aspx or call the March of Dimes at:888-MODIMES (888-663-4637).

Brad Kesler is a Communication Specialist at UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden.

 

What to say to someone who has lost an infant to stillbirth

Say "I'm sorry for your loss." Ask what you can do to help, even if it's just sitting together or taking a walk together.

Ask parents if you can help alert others to the baby's death so they are not forced to repeat details time and again.

Let the parents know that you are available to listen, no matter what they need.

Use the baby's name, if one was chosen, when you talk about the family's loss.

Offer to help with household care and childcare of other children. Run errands, cook meals.

Attend the memorial service or funeral.

Understand that certain times of the year, such as the holidays, the mother's due date, and the anniversary of the baby's death, will be difficult for the family. So offer extra support.

Encourage the family to consider talking to a grief counselor or attending a support group.

Suggest the family consider reading a book about pregnancy loss, visiting websites or other resources on the subject.

Remind the family that everyone grieves differently and that there is no "right" way. Mothers and fathers may grieve differently, which is important to acknowledge without judgment.

The passage of time will ease the pain, even if it seems impossible for parents to imagine feeling better.

Grief is exhausting. Feelings change from moment to moment, day to day. Encourage parents to be patient, kind to themselves, forgiving and have low expectations of themselves.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eden will offer curbside recycling

The city of Eden will soon begin offering curbside recycling if enough residents show interest, officials announced in a Monday press release.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert