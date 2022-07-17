Gift to ease Grief: Loss inspires parents to donate specialized infant beds

EDEN — March 3 was going to be a special day for Haley and Robby Emerson of Danville.

On that Thursday, in the waning days of winter, they were going to welcome their daughter into the world.

It didn’t happen, though. Their daughter, Sydney Amelia Emerson, was stillborn.

The Emersons were devastated after months of planning, baby showers, baby registries, social media posts. Instead of a celebration, the couple found themselves planning a funeral.

The Emersons emerged from that life-shattering tragedy with a resolve to help other parents who might experience similar grief, they said.

They started a GoFundMe page to purchase a CuddleCot, a specialized bassinette, which cools a stillborn infant’s body so parents can extend their time with their child.

Such time is critical to the grieving process, experts say, for it gives parents a chance to say goodbye.

The Emersons delivered their daughter at Sovah Health in Danville, Va., one of many rural hospitals in the region without such a specialized infant cot.

The couple's original goal was to raise enough money to endow Sovah with a CuddleCot. But their successful campaign garnered $13,600, funds with which to buy four CuddleCots at $3,000 apiece for area hospitals.

On July 12, the Emersons presented the Birthing Center at UNC Rockingham Health Care with one of the beds.

The UNC Rockingham bed, like all of the donated CuddleCots, features an engraved plaque honoring Sydney Amelia Emerson's memory.

Other recipients were Sovah Health, Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital in South Boston, Va., and VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill, Va.

"We wanted to give them to smaller hospitals, places maybe lacking in resources," Robby Emerson said.

The Emersons said they plan to do a fundraiser every year around their daughter's birthday.

"It will be a way to honor her memory. To pay tribute to her," said Haley Emerson, who is a registered nurse.

About 24,000 babies are stillborn annually across the nation — about 1 in 160, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That amounts to about 65 per day — more than 10 times as many deaths as occur from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, known as SIDS.

In 2021, North Carolina health officials said that around 800 stillbirths are recorded in the state each year.

In neighboring Virginia that number is around 550.

Stillbirth is when a baby dies in the womb after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Most stillbirths happen before a pregnant person goes into labor, but a small number happen during labor and birth, according to the March of Dimes.

Statistics further show that nationwide, 50% of stillbirths occur at full term and often seem to be otherwise healthy babies, while 85% of stillbirths occur before delivery.

For more information, visit: https://www.marchofdimes.org/complications/stillbirth.aspx or call the March of Dimes at:888-MODIMES (888-663-4637).