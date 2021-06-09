 Skip to main content
Gildan Activewear awards Gildan Scholar Athlete of the Year Awards
Gildan Awards

Breon Pass’s mother accepted his award, center, with Joe Walker, RHS Athletic Director, at left, and Orlando Poteat of Gildan Activewear, Inc., at right.

 Rockingham County Schools , Courtesy

EDEN — Gildan Activewear, one of Rockingham County’s largest employers, annually presents the Gildan Scholar Athlete of the Year Awards to a male and a female senior from Rockingham County Schools.

To qualify, the senior must have played at least two sports his or her junior and senior year, made all-conference twice during junior and/or senior year, and maintained at least a 3.5 unweighted GPA. Further, the scholar athlete must not have been ejected from an athletic contest during their junior or senior year.

Hope Smith, a senior at Rockingham County High School, is RCS 2021 Female Gildan Scholar Athlete of the Year. Smith will enter UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall.

Breon Pass, a senior at Reidsville High School, is RCS Male Gildan Scholar Athlete of the Year. He will enter N.C. State University in the fall.

Gildan Awards

Jessie Wall

 Courtesy of Rockingham County Schools
