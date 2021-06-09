Gildan Activewear awards Gildan Scholar Athlete of the Year Awards

EDEN — Gildan Activewear, one of Rockingham County’s largest employers, annually presents the Gildan Scholar Athlete of the Year Awards to a male and a female senior from Rockingham County Schools.
To qualify, the senior must have played at least two sports his or her junior and senior year, made all-conference twice during junior and/or senior year, and maintained at least a 3.5 unweighted GPA. Further, the scholar athlete must not have been ejected from an athletic contest during their junior or senior year.
Hope Smith, a senior at Rockingham County High School, is RCS 2021 Female Gildan Scholar Athlete of the Year. Smith will enter UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall.
Breon Pass, a senior at Reidsville High School, is RCS Male Gildan Scholar Athlete of the Year. He will enter N.C. State University in the fall.