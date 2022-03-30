Giving the most to those with the least: Lot 25:40 enters its 11th year

MADISON — Although Reginia Aiken went to Reidsville’s Baptist Temple Church the first time last June to receive free food from Lot 25:40’s Mobile Food Market, she came away with much more. The trip “led me to finding the Lord and being baptized,” Aiken said.

Since then, the 49-year-old mother of five grown children and five grandchildren said she’s had the opportunity to visit Lot 25:40’s Madison headquarters and benefit from the nonprofit help agency’s wide array of services for those struggling with low income, including a huge thrift shop.

Known as “The Lot” by the hundreds of Rockingham Countians who gather there weekly for hot lunches, health checks and fellowship, the vast facility’s name refers to the Bible verse Matthew 25:40, which instructs man to serve those with the very least, to feed the hungry.

When Aiken found a flyer at her door in June describing The Lot’s Mobile Market, she went to the church where the giant market truck was parked to get some food.

“I was greeted by a lot of people and members asked about praying for me,” she said, noting she accepted the prayers and an invitation to the church.

She attended the very next Sunday. In November, Aiken joined Baptist Temple and in December she was baptized there.

Church member Brandy Johnson has become a good friend to Aiken and introduced her to The Lot. Her husband, Victor Johnson, is manager of the Mobile Market, which visits communities across Rockingham County each month.

The Lot became a new bright spot in Aiken’s life with its fellowship and myriad services.

And by December, Aiken was invited to ride on Lot 2540’s Madison Christmas parade float with Mrs. Claus.

“That was an experience,” Aiken said. “I haven’t been in a parade since I was a little girl. It was exciting.”

“It’s a wonderful program,” Aiken said of The Lot’s activities, which help folks struggling with food insecurity and poverty. “I hope God continues to bless them abundantly.”

Lot 25:40 has helped citizens of Rockingham County since its founding 11 years ago by Marty Roberts and David Burnett.

At the time, Roberts was managing an information technology company. He found himself trying to assist a family in need and felt heartbroken by their circumstances, he said.

Realizing many other area families were struggling, Roberts and Burnett researched a number of nonprofits as models to determine how they helped restore families. Soon, The Lot became a reality, a place where Bible study takes place alongside a bustling architectural salvage and thrift store that helps fund The Lot’s programs.

“Everybody has value, but no matter how hard the world has been on them, they still are beautiful precious people, and they need people to restore them spiritually, emotionally and physically,” Roberts said recently.

To start out, Roberts and Burnette began salvaging and redirecting materials from demolished homes near UNC-Greensboro to acquire financing.

“That gave us the opportunity to redirect the materials from the landfill and bring it to Rockingham County, restore it and resell it to help fund the mission work we wanted to do,” Roberts said.

Area churches and friends noted the efforts of the two men who “put a hammer in their hands.”

Customers purchase materials for home projects. And soon after, Roberts and Burnette opened a thrift store to sell recycled or donated materials at a discount.

“That was the basis for the beginning of what eventually became Lot 25:40 today,” Roberts said.

“We believe it is an opportunity to show love for God,” said Roberts who with Burnette decided providing healthier food was foundational for those they were helping.

Since 2013, The Lot has operated from 411 S. Second Avenue in Mayodan, a vast building in a vacant strip mall just where Madison and Mayodan meet. And the operation has grown.

“The Lot is a community of people who heal together: Connecting with each other to share experiences, from a food pantry to a place where individuals can come for almost any of their personal needs,” Roberts said. “We are also always on the lookout for grants to help us with our mission.”

The store has expanded to offer not only recycled building materials, but a variety of goods, ranging from clothing and household items and furniture, to arts and crafts. Hot meals are available, and the organization’s food pantry provides nutritious options, including daily fresh produce for those struggling to feed their families.

Need is high. In February, for example, The Lot cafe served nearly 1,000 hot meals. The booth-lined cafe area provides lunch Wednesday through Saturday. And the operation is staffed by three full-time employees, nine part-timers and numerous volunteers.

The Mobile Market schedules 12 distributions monthly at 11 sites across Rockingham. Those sites reach the entire county, Roberts said, noting about 750 families received food in February. For staff, Roberts depends on volunteer helpers from a coalition of church and civic organizations who work each market.

The Lot also operates an on-site pantry in Mayodan on the second Saturday of every month. Food is available once monthly to those who qualify as low income. Each receives 135 pounds of food, about 25%-30% of which is fresh produce.

“We also do a home-delivery program for the elderly and disabled who struggle with transportation issues,’ Roberts said.

Indeed, over the last five years, Lot 25:40 has distributed 1.2 million pounds of food to county residents.

A large percentage of their food comes from Second Harvest Food Bank, headquartered in Winston-Salem, local Food Lion grocery stores and donations from individuals and organizations.

The Lot also offers its clients nurse-led health and nutrition classes on Thursday and Friday, as well as Bible study, life skills class and a Grow Green course, which explains micro-economics and gardening.

The Penn Congregational nursing program, led by Leanna Lawson of Ruffin, has given an immense amount of support to clients of The Lot over the past two years, Roberts said. The program provides health assessments, teaches proper nutrition, administers flu vaccines and shares tips on navigating the pandemic.

“I’ve seen (Lawson) identify client emergencies like elevated blood pressure, hypoglycemia, heart conditions, infections and more, improving outcomes for our entire organization from clients to volunteers and staff,” Roberts said.

Through the nursing program alliance, The Lot was able to set up internship opportunities with nursing students from UNCG and Rockingham Community College. The Lot expects both nursing and nutrition students from UNCG will earn their clinical hours serving The Lot this year. Lawson can be contacted at 336-613-3176.

One of the more successful and popular programs The Lot inspired is a community volunteer and client group called the Sassy Stitchers.

They have knitted and crocheted more than 1,000 thousand items, such as blankets and scarves, annually for agencies across Rockingham and Guilford counties, sharing simple acts of kindness with the young and old, sick, homeless, infants and schools. Leader Kim Sparks may be reached at 336-413-6591.

“Many volunteers come for assistance and end up staying to help others,” Roberts said. “We have a lot of coalition partners from local churches and organizations.”

Although Roberts was born in Illinois, he and his wife, Elizabeth, moved to Rockingham County in the 1990s to live in a rural area. The couple have five children, the oldest of whom were adopted, and five grandchildren.

In his early adulthood, Roberts operated a retail store chain in North Carolina. He eventually graduated from RCC with a degree in information technology.

“IT guys weren’t in demand much anymore,” Roberts said. “The early 2000s were tough for my family. We definitely struggled.”

In the 2000s, as a volunteer at Mt. Bethel Church in Bethany, Roberts had lots of interactions with struggling clients. He also donated his time to Pathways, an urban ministry in Greensboro, and a Stokesdale community garden.

Roberts got the opportunity to learn about food services and programs in 2006.

In 2010, his pastor Kevin Cochran of Mt. Bethel sought help finding resources for a struggling family in the county.

“I realized how badly we needed management of the resources we had in the county,” Roberts said, noting that while the county had the ways and means, to help, a system needed to be organized to actually deliver them.

People in crisis also need advocates to help them navigate resource opportunities, Roberts said.

“Through LOT 25:40’s hunger relief work and program initiatives, hope is being restored, lives are being saved and Rockingham County residents are living more productive lives physically, emotionally and spiritually,” Roberts said about his accomplishments over the past decade.