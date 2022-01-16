Giving Voice, Giving Back: The life of Susie Prior

EDEN
Shortly after moving to northern Virginia in 1967, Susie Prior met a deaf person, and the encounter prompted her interest in sign language.
The interest was so strong, in fact, that Prior and two friends enrolled at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., one of the world’s premiere institutions for the deaf where students learn through American Sign Language, or ASL. At Gallaudet, where Prior was among a select number of hearing students allowed to attend, Prior “ended up taking everything they had to offer in continuing education program.”
Those courses led to a career as an International Sign Language, or ISL, interpreter that led the Missouri native to translate for presidents and other top-ranking government administrators.
“It was amazing,” Prior said, noting she interpreted for the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate and for a number of cabinet members. She even had the occasion to sign several times for the late Bishop Desmond Tutu and the late famed poet Maya Angelou.
An Eden resident since 2009, Prior is active in First Baptist Church here and the We-CARE senior program.
From the Ozarks to D.C.
But her path to the White House began in the little town of Nevada, Mo., “right in the middle of the Ozarks,” Prior said, giving her license to claim herself “an Ozark hillbilly.”
After graduating from high school, she earned a bachelor’s degree in music education in 1963 from the College of Fine Arts and Education at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, where she focused on the organ. During summer breaks, Prior worked as a music therapist.
Her first full-time position has her teaching music for nearly three years Wellston, Ok., near Shawnee.
Next, she moved back to her hometown and became a social worker, first in the welfare department and then at the state mental hospital.
One of her chief responsibilities was finding group homes or nursing facilities for patients “as there was a strong movement to transfer patients out of mental hospitals,” she said.
Although she had never been east of the Mississippi, Prior set off in the mid-60s for northern Virginia and would end up working for three psychiatrists in the nation’s capital.
It was during that time that she began her continuing education at Gallaudet where she was “blessed with” American Sign Language teacher Bob Seremeth, who was deaf, she said.
“While there, I was meeting more deaf people and was casually signing for them,” doing things like accompanying them to buy cars, Prior said.
This was before schools had interpreting programs, so Prior attended night classes and workshops to study sign language for more than three years. She also took tests to earn her American Sign Language interpreting certification.
Signing in the schools, for the police, and doctors
In her first job as an interpreter for a junior high school student, she accompanied him to classes for several years. And sometimes Prior interpreted for multiple students.
As word spread about her abilities, Prior eventually became a freelance interpreter, which had her interpreting for high school and college classes, as well as for medical professionals.
But during the 1960s and 1970s, there were not enough deaf schools available for students or student teachers, so they were often paired with a teacher in a hearing class and an interpreter.
Although Prior was certified to work in the justice system as an interpreter, she preferred working on medical cases, she said. “I loved medical. I was on call and carried a pager for about 13 years to be on call with police and hospitals throughout the area,” she said.
Often, she got as many as three or four calls a night. Eventually, Prior referred officials to other interpreters to lighten her load. “I would be calling these interpreters to find one to go, and if I couldn’t, then I had to go.”
Sitting in to sign for psychotherapy sessions was fascinating, Prior said. She once did a long series of sessions with a “very quiet” therapist, a teenage deaf student and an angry father, signing screaming matches between father and son and the therapist quietly calming them down.
“It was like having three roles in a play all at the same time,” Prior said. “My mind literally was like spaghetti at the end of each session.”
She also did a lot of inner city assignments at medical clinics, homeless shelters, prisons, and even helped sort out domestic violence cases by meeting police at victims’ homes — something she said she would not do today.
Prior also helped sign for patients in 28-day drug programs.
“I really felt like I was making more of a difference,” Prior said.
The medical student
When a fourth-year medical student began losing his hearing after contracting meningitis, Prior was hired as his medical school interpreter.
“He lip read and didn’t sign,” Prior said of the native of El Salvador. “So he lip read in Spanish better than English, and I didn’t know Spanish, ‘’ Prior said. “We had to learn how to communicate with one another. It wasn’t a typical signing,” she said. “He wasn’t deaf, (but) was having to learn signing.”
Prior found herself accompanying the med student to classes from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. for medical lectures and autopsies at Prince George Hospital in Maryland, even working Christmas, she said.
“It was a very interesting year,” she said, adding that she was required to interpret a death during the first week. “I was in the middle of all of it. It was very thrilling for me.”
A reputation that led her to The White House
At her Alexandria, Va., church, Prior not only taught deaf Sunday School classes but became director of a deaf ministry. She also was a sign language instructor for several years at Northern Virginia Community College.
Prior served as president of Northern Virginia Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf for a number of years, as well. Although members numbered about 500, not all were interpreters. When temp agencies opened in the area, the interpreters were on their lists.
“People knew me,” Prior said. “I grew a reputation, and they began to know they could trust my skills and confidentiality. They began to call me independently. In the beginning it was almost all word of mouth to build my reputation.”
At The White House, Prior interpreted for presidents Carter, Reagan, George Herbert Walker Bush, Clinton and George W. Bush. She also interpreted for first ladies Rosalind Carter, Nancy Reagan, Barbara Bush, Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama.
Prior said she was most impressed with President Reagan, calling him “amazing.”
Because of her interpreting skills, Prior was a guest at lots of White House and Capitol events, including the lighting of the Christmas tree, and she described the Easter Egg Roll on the White House lawn as one of the “fun” things she did.
Department of Agriculture
At the end of 1992, Prior took a full-time job as an interpreter with the Department of Agriculture, which had 110,000 employees with over 10,000 in the DC area.
“They had a lot of deaf people throughout the country and no program set up at the time,” she said. “It quickly became obvious they needed a program nationwide.”
So, Prior developed and set up a network of accommodations for deaf people, including interpreting, growing and managing the program and teaching numerous sign-language courses.
And because she was almost always on call and never knew when she would be called to the White House, Prior had to wear a suit and heels every day.
“If the secretary or the White House called , I had to run – in my heels! That’s why my feet hurt so much today,” she said, laughing.
On the personal side, Prior became a foster mother while in Alexandria, caring for 10 teenage boys over five years.
Meeting Paul Prewitt
While playing the organ at a small Fairfax County, Va., church, Prior met Paul Prewitt and his wife who died in 2004. After two years as a widower, Prewitt asked Prior to dinner.
“He often said that was the biggest mistake of his life because he couldn’t get rid of me,” Prior joked.
Nearing retirement and having been in Washington for 42 years, Prior prayed about moving to a smaller community, she said.
One day while driving home from Georgia, Prior got lost and ended up at Bunnie’s Flowers in Eden. She asked Bunnie Slaughter about the town and “she just raved about Eden.”
As Prior was leaving, Slaughter said she didn’t know if Prior was “a woman of faith or not and she handed me a little brochure. I started crying because I knew God had brought me here.”
Back in Washington, Prior told Prewitt she had “found” Eden. He said, “ ‘If you go to North Carolina, I’m going with you.’ “
Prior retired in 2009 after the couple bought a house in Eden. However, she could not quit work until she sold her home in Washington so she freelanced and commuted, visiting Eden on weekends from October until the end of February 2010.
Prewitt became a well-known figure in Rockingham County. In 2020, the World War II veteran was knighted with France’s National Order of the Legion of Honor for his service there during the war. He was further honored by N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper with membership in North Carolina’s Order of the Long Leaf Pine.
Before his death on Aug. 30, Prewitt was able to celebrate his 101st birthday in 2021 with a COVID-19-era drive-thru party. Prior helped organize the fete that had a procession of cars parade in front of the couple’s home so that Prewitt could wave to friends from a chair on his lawn.
Since Paul’s death, Eden friends often ask Prior if she is moving back to DC or Missouri.
Without hesitation, she says, “This is home. Y’all are stuck with me.’’