Giving Voice, Giving Back: The life of Susie Prior

This was before schools had interpreting programs, so Prior attended night classes and workshops to study sign language for more than three years. She also took tests to earn her American Sign Language interpreting certification.

Signing in the schools, for the police, and doctors

In her first job as an interpreter for a junior high school student, she accompanied him to classes for several years. And sometimes Prior interpreted for multiple students.

As word spread about her abilities, Prior eventually became a freelance interpreter, which had her interpreting for high school and college classes, as well as for medical professionals.

But during the 1960s and 1970s, there were not enough deaf schools available for students or student teachers, so they were often paired with a teacher in a hearing class and an interpreter.

Although Prior was certified to work in the justice system as an interpreter, she preferred working on medical cases, she said. “I loved medical. I was on call and carried a pager for about 13 years to be on call with police and hospitals throughout the area,” she said.