Glad to be home after long family visit & unexpected air travel adventures

After spending six weeks with my daughter Anna and her children, I was anxious to get back to North Carolina and my regular schedule.
I had only planned to be there for a month, but Anna and Jasmine, my 15-year-old granddaughter, came down with COVID-19. Both were vaccinated and had received booster shots. They started getting sick Christmas weekend with several symptoms, including being very tired.
The first of the year, both went for tests. Anna had a negative rapid test and Jasmine’s test came back positive on Jan. 12. Three days later, Anna’s second test was positive. They spent quite a bit of time sleeping.
Originally, I was to return home Jan. 13 but Jude, his mother and sister persuaded me to stay longer, and I bumped my return to Jan. 29.
After Austin arrived on Jan. 28, he and Jude took me out to eat Mexican food once more before I was to leave the next morning.
My American Airlines flight was to leave from Santa Fe Airport at 10:24 a.m. and arrive in Dallas/Ft. Worth at 1:16 p.m. Then, I would board a flight to Charlotte, change planes there and arrive in Greensboro at 8:23 p.m.
The airport is a small regional facility less than three miles from Anna’s house. When I entered, no one was at the check-in desk. In fact, no one was in sight at all. I called out a couple of times but no one responded. A woman stepped into the hallway, processed the two bags I was checking and said the flight had been delayed. They were waiting for a crew and would not leave until 11:30. Since I had my boarding pass, I asked if we could go back to Anna’s house to wait and was told to be back at 11.
On our return, Austin accompanied me inside to make sure I boarded the plane. It has been years since I had to go through extra security but I did that day.
Not only did I have to go through the screening kiosk, including being wanded, but they had me open my carry-on containing my C-Pap machine and camera. I also had to remove my coat. All the while, Austin watched from the other side of security. Finally, I was told where to wait, and I waved goodbye.
By then it was after 11:30. Once I settled, I looked for the airplane. None was in sight. A security guard informed me the plane had not arrived. So, the passengers sat for another 30 or so minutes.
I checked my boarding passes and realized I would cut it close for my next flight. If I hurried, I probably would get on the plane just minutes before boarding closed. What I didn’t think about was that Dallas was on Central time rather than Mountain time like Santa Fe. I had requested a wheelchair and the young man assigned to me did his best to get me to the flight on time. However, we missed it by about 10 minutes.
He was exceptionally patient, staying with me and helping me get another flight although they already had it scheduled. I learned later the airline had scheduled a special flight to Greensboro to accommodate all the passengers from other incoming planes who also had missed their flight. After printing out my new boarding pass, the agent requested my driver’s license. I had hurriedly stuck it back in my purse after going through that inspection in Santa Fe and couldn’t find it. Explaining she was new, the agent said just to show her anything with my name on it.
After looking at my health insurance card, she gave me my new boarding pass, telling me I was lucky because the new flight would arrive in Greensboro 11 minutes before the original flight had been scheduled to arrive. It was straight through, and I would not go through Charlotte. I thought that was nice but was so stressed over missing the original flight, I didn’t think much about it. Since the change was so small I did not call Sherry and Thomas who thought they were picking me up about 8:30.
As it was, I had about three hours to wait. Meantime, the wheelchair assistant offered to take me to get something to eat. We passed several eateries and I told him I would come back later since I needed to rest first. We returned to my boarding area and the assistant told me he had to pick up another passenger and would come back later to check on me.
By the time I decided to eat, he had not returned so I walked to the short distance to McDonald’s, one of few restaurants open at that time. I kept thinking about the flight arriving quicker than the first one and checked my boarding pass which indicated my new boarding time was 8:11 – the time the agent had said I would be arriving in Greensboro.
To confirm this, I went to the agent who said the other agent was wrong (She had been looking at the new boarding time.) and that was impossible as my new flight was scheduled to arrive at 11:35 p.m. Since my seat was near the back of the plane. I asked the agent if he could possibly move me closer up front. He told me to come back at 6:30 and he would take care of it.
Meantime, I called Thomas about the later arrival time. They already were at the airport but Thomas said not to worry. He and Sherry went to the restaurant where his cousin Alexis works and spent time there. As I waited, I read and watched the crowds. The agent apparently went to dinner. As soon as he returned, I got my boarding pass and kept a sharp eye on the young man as he printed out materials. Finally, he picked up his microphone and called names of people to come forward. Not waiting, I was the first to him and he handed me my new boarding pass. My new seat was only eight rows back. As it turned out, it was one of the bulkhead seats and I had plenty of room.
When we boarded, my seat partner was from Jamestown. As we looked around, we realized the gate agent had given all six of the wheelchair passengers seats closer to the front. Dana, our flight attendant, was very conscientious and we really appreciated her care and concern.
Finally, the plane lifted off and we were headed to Greensboro. It was such a relief to know I was nearly home.
As soon as the plane landed and the seatbelt light went out, I stood up, anxious to get off the plane. But, we waited several minutes with no one moving. More time passed. Finally, the pilot came on and announced we had a “slight” problem because the ramp that connects the plane to the airport was frozen and they couldn’t get it to move into place.
I called Thomas to update him and he said they were parked right in front of the baggage area.
More waiting. Since the door to the cockpit was open, we heard the pilot talking to people on the ground. The flight attendant informed us they were moving stairs over to the plane. Another long wait and we were told they had no one to move the stairs and were trying to get another airline to let our pilot back up and move into one of their spaces. But that didn’t work, since, apparently, all the others were expecting planes to arrive and needed those spaces.
Some of us sat back down. Finally, I called out to Dana, “Doesn’t this plane have one of those slides? I’ve always wanted to slide down one of those!” My comment was greeted with laughter and agreeable comments but, of course, they didn’t let us do that.
Finally, after an hour or longer, they announced they had gotten the ramp working and we finally deplaned. My wheelchair assistant was waiting and my seatmate and I were taken to the same elevator to go to the baggage area. The elevators were at the opposite end from the baggage carousel. So it was a long trip to get onto the elevator and then we had to go back to the opposite end to get our luggage.
As we were pushed back toward the baggage carousel, I watched for Thomas and/or his car out front. I was commenting that my grandson was picking me up when my friend’s wheelchair assistant said, “This wouldn’t be him, would it?” Looking around, there was Thomas and he already had one of my three pieces of luggage. He said later he knew it because I have always attached Christmas bows to my luggage to make it easy to identify.
After such a long day of delays, disappointments and unexpected problems, I almost cried when I saw Thomas. By the time we got to the baggage carousel, my other two pieces were coming around and Thomas grabbed them.
We headed out the door where Sherry was waiting in the car and arrived home about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. I was never so glad to get home. Even though I had turned my heat off before I left and it was cold in the house, I didn’t care. I was back on the ground in my own home although it had taken nearly 16 hours from the time we left Anna’s that morning until I walked in my front door the next morning.