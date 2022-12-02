Golden LEAF awards $1M grant for Eden industrial site

WENTWORTH— Rockingham County received a $1 million grant on Thursday from the Golden LEAF Foundation's Board of Directors for development of the New Street Industrial Site in Eden, the philanthropic organization announced in a news release.

The funds, part of Golden Leaf's SITE Program, will go toward grub and rough grade of a 15-acre site there in an area that is considered one of the county's most attractive draws to prospective industries.

“This year, the Golden LEAF Board awarded over $100 million in funding to support job creation and economic investment, agriculture, workforce preparedness, and flood mitigation,” said Don Flow, Golden LEAF Board Chair. “These projects will help create thousands of jobs, train hundreds of workers, and support dozens of new industrial sites, as well as support communities in being more resilient to flooding. As we reflect on this year’s economic wins, our commitment is to continue to support long-term economic success.”

The SITE Program offers resources to help communities identify potential sites for economic development, provides funding to complete due diligence on publicly controlled sites, and provides funding to extend public utilities to publicly controlled sites or to conduct clearing and rough grading of publicly owned sites. The three phases of the SITE Program are Identification, Due Diligence, and Development.

The Golden LEAF Foundation Board of Directors awarded another $4 million in funding for 9 other projects through the SITE Program in Caldwell, Duplin, Forsyth, Nash, Randolph, Sampson, Stanly, and Warren counties.

“Today the Board awarded funding for workforce preparedness, agriculture, industrial site preparation, and flood mitigation,” said Scott T. Hamilton, Golden LEAF President, Chief Executive Officer, in the release. “These projects are part of larger strategies that will improve the economic opportunities across our state. The Foundation is excited about the positive impacts these projects will have on their communities.”

Additionally, the Golden LEAF Board awarded two projects totaling $700,000 in Open Grants Program funding. These projects will support agriculture and workforce preparedness in Ashe and Catawba counties.

The State of North Carolina appropriated the Golden LEAF Foundation $25 million for a Flood Mitigation Program. The Flood Mitigation Program will award funding up to $250,000 per project. Funds may only be awarded to units of local government.

About Golden LEAF

The Golden LEAF Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 1999 to receive a portion of North Carolina’s funding from the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement with cigarette manufacturers. For more than 20 years, Golden LEAF has worked to increase economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural and tobacco-dependent communities through leadership in grantmaking, collaboration, innovation, and stewardship as an independent and perpetual foundation.

The foundation has provided lasting impact to tobacco-dependent, economically distressed, and rural areas of the state by helping create 67,000 jobs, more than $720 million in new payrolls, and more than 95,000 workers trained or retrained for higher wages.

For more information about Golden LEAF and our programs, please visit our website at www.goldenleaf.org.