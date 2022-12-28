Gomez sentenced to 175-222 months in prison for cocaine trafficking

In January of 2022 Reidsville Police Department’s Narcotics Investigators relayed information to Eden Narcotics Investigators that a high-level drug trafficker was possibly residing within the jurisdiction of Eden Police Department. Investigators with Eden and Reidsville worked an in depth, covert investigations and was able to identify the suspect as Daniel Espinoza Gomez of 150 Nova Dr. Eden North Carolina.

On April 1, 2022 at approximately 7:30 a.m. investigators conducted a traffic stop on Daniel Gomez, 57 years old. During the traffic stop investigators located 1 kilo of cocaine inside of Gomez’s vehicle. Gomez was immediately taken into custody and transported to the Eden Police Department.

As a result of the traffic stop investigators conducted a search warrant at, 150 Nova Dr., the home of Daniel Gomez. During the search warrant investigators seized an additional 17 kilos of cocaine, 1 shot gun and one pistol. Eighteen kilos of cocaine were seized in total, which had an estimated street value of $504,000.

Daniel Espinoza was charged with one count of Trafficking more than 400 grams of cocaine, one count of maintaining a vehicle the sell/delivery of a controlled substance and one count of Maintaining a dwelling for the sell/delivery of a controlled substance. Gomez was taken before a Rockingham County Magistrate where he was issued a $100,000 secured bond.

On Dec. 14, 2022 Daniel Espinoza appeared in Rockingham County Superior Court where he was found guilty on all counts. Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Sentenced Gomez to 175-222 months in prison.

Chief Simpson stated “This investigation was a Great Team effort to seize illegal narcotics plaguing our community. I am thankful for the working relationships we have with the Reidsville Police Department and all of our surrounding agencies and District Attorney Jason Ramey and his Team. I also appreciate the hard work of the officers and detectives as they continuously strive to keep our community safe. This undercover operation is very clear example of the serious drug issues facing communities in our nation. This investigation should serve as a stern reminder to the individuals who choose to sell illicit drugs in our community and neighborhoods consider this a warning, to save lives and keep our community and citizens safe, we will continue to vigorously enforce drug laws and crimes against person(s).”

Anyone having information regarding the sell/ distribution of illegal narcotics is asked to contact Narcotics Sergeant David Stepps or Detective Lance Hash at 336-623-9755 (24hr) or 336-623-9240 between 08:00 am-4:00 pm. Anyone wishing to provide information and remain anonymous is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.