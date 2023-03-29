Filling out a career development plan would be required of public middle school students before they could be promoted to eighth grade if a state Senate bill clears the legislature.

The bipartisan Senate Bill 193 advanced last week to the Senate floor after clearing the Education/Higher Education and Rules and Operations committees. The plan would be rolled out during the 2023-24 school year. Public charter schools would be encouraged, but not required, to establish career development plans.

The bill was submitted at the request of state Superintendent Catherine Truitt. Truitt said in a statement that the plans “would allow for every student to engage, explore and experience potential pathways before graduation so they are prepared for success in the workforce.”

State Sen. Amy Galey, an Alamance County Republican and the bill’s primary sponsor, stressed during the Education/Higher Education committee meeting that the legislation will not lead to tracking of students and won’t commit them to any career path. She cited as an example that a student who is interested in oceans might want to become a marine biologist.

“I think it is way, way overdue,” state Sen. Jay Chaudhuri said in an interview with The Insider, a legislative online media outlet. “As a parent of a middle schooler and a high schooler who does spend a lot of time trying to figure out their career development, I think this is great not only for parents in our state, but for employers.”

Can it work?

Public school boards of education would be required “to ensure that students are provided assistance in completion of the plan, as well as instruction on how to access that plan through the student’s enrollment.”

Parents would be provided with written notification that a career development plan has been created by their child and how to access it.

Students’ plans could be shared with state agencies aligned with their educational interests.

“I suspect that many middle school students are not ready to think about long-term careers,” said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State. “However, what I believe would be useful is bringing more information to middle and high school students about career options, especially careers that do not require a four-year college degree.”

Case in point: skilled trades.

“Exposing both middle and high school students to the skilled and technical trades — many of which only require a high school degree or at most a two-year associate degree — would be a positive step,” Walden said.

Raising the profile of jobs outside the four-year college degree program during the middle school years could prove valuable to potential employees and employers alike, said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies, a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.

“In general, there is value in encouraging young people and their families to think about career options and paths and providing them with structured understanding of how to access those careers,” Quinterno said. “This is especially important for fields that fall outside of the four-year university system, which too often is held up as the only acceptable destination for a high school student.”

Quinterno cautioned that one potential “pitfall” is that if the plan becomes one that “rigidly separates students into occupational paths at too early of an age. Some students may have a strong sense of their interests and talents at a young age, but others may figure it out later due in large part to educational experiences.”

Benefits and drawbacks

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said the proposed legislation is promising — but also has problems, too.

“Among the benefits of these plans are that it can ultimately save them time and money if they start earlier in their planning process,” Madjd-Sadjadi said. “Students who wish to major eventually in engineering programs, for example, might take more math and science courses than students who wish to pursue careers in communications who will instead emphasize courses in English or possibly journalism, in high school.”

Madjd-Sadjadi cited among potential drawbacks that a career development plan chosen by a seventh-grader may become outdated before they graduate from high school.

“The types of jobs that are available are changing rapidly, and this means that many job opportunities that will be available in a decade are not even on the horizon today,” Madjd-Sadjadi said. “How many students, for example, would have been looking to become social media consultants a decade ago? Yet now that is a hot field. There also may not be relevant courses in high school that would allow students to develop an interest.”

The reality with career development plans, Madjd-Sadjadi stressed, is that the average person will change careers, not just jobs, a lot during a lifetime.

“The fact that we see an annual turnover rate of close to 30% in jobs held by young working adults, I think pushing middle-school students to adopt an initial career path is going too far.”