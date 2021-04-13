Good pickings: N.C.’s new strawberry season begins

RALEIGH — April signals the start of strawberry season in North Carolina, and local growers are optimistic about the 2021 season and anticipate a crop that should last through Memorial Day, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

“The recent hard frost kept strawberry growers busy protecting the plants’ tender blooms, but farmers have reported that those efforts seem to have been successful and consumers will be able to find local berries,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said. “I enjoy seeing fresh North Carolina strawberries at pick-your-own farms, roadside stands, farmers markets and grocery stores. I know they will be the freshest and best tasting berries available.”

The N.C. Strawberry Association provides a listing of you-pick strawberry farms with contact information at www.ncstrawberry.com/farm-locator.

North Carolina ranks fourth nationally in strawberry production, growing 1,100 acres of strawberries annually.