Good to the last drop: Nationwide shortage leads to more Greensboro blood drives

GREENSBORO — A national shortage of donated blood is yet another byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The scope of that shortage has far-reaching effects, in small cities and large — including Greensboro.
“Today, there is a great hospital demand for blood,” said Don Wright, an account representative within the donor recruitment department of the American Red Cross.
The shortage is largely a result of patients who deferred care during the pandemic and are showing up at hospitals with advanced maladies.
And even without a pandemic, people often donate less blood in the summertime.
“We normally see a blood shortage with school being out and less students giving blood,” said Ashley Gantt, an area booking manager with the American Red Cross.
And that’s during a normal year. This year is anything but normal.
The number of traumas and emergency room visits is “atypically” high this year, according to the American Red Cross. Teams have been distributing more blood than expected over the past three months to meet demand.
The shortage is cause for more donation events. A lot more.
One blood drive was held Thursday at Easy Peasy Decadent Desserts.
Another will be next Tuesday at the Leonard J. Kaplan Center for Wellness, an effort between the American Red Cross and UNCG Police Department that begins at 11:30 a.m.
Though blood drives didn’t stop during the pandemic, the American Red Cross needed to make adjustments as a quarantine shut down most of the state. Some existing sponsors held more drives to offset events lost at other sites, Wright said.
“Some of our additional sites — schools, businesses, churches and civic organizations — were closed to outside visitors during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wright said.
Wright said a member of the UNCG Police Department reached out last summer after learning of their need for more sponsors and sites.
One thing Wright wants to remind people: Blood is perishable. It can’t be stockpiled.
“As many people return to pre-pandemic activities and resume travel to visit loved ones,” Wright said, people need to “remember the needs of patients this summer.”
