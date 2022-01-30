Good Vibrations: The Beach Boys still get around

“The people who started with us in the ‘60s are now in their 60s, 70s or even 80s,” Love said. “It’s really fascinating that multiple generations can turn out to see your shows. We have fans who are young kids, who are just getting aware of music, and then we have their parents and grandparents.”

The Beach Boys will play several venues this month. They are in Virginia this week before the Tanger Center concert, and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Sunday.

From March 25 to 27, they will perform on a cruise between Miami and the Bahamas with acts such as The Temptations, Micky Dolenz of The Monkees and Yacht Rock Revue.

Traveling to perform has become easier since the Beach Boys began touring in 1962.

“When we first started out, we had a station wagon and a U-Haul and we would set up and break down our own equipment and do four sets a night,” Love said.

“Nowadays, the production is so much better — the lights, the sound, even the transportation,” he said. They and the crew arrive on tour buses, the crew sets up equipment, and the group does a quick rehearsal.