Governor declares April 18 – 24 National Volunteer Week in NC

“All in NC is a call to action for volunteers who are fully committed to serving the communities in which they live, especially those who want to improve lives and strengthen communities when it's needed most: during hurricanes, floods or pandemics,” said Caroline Farmer, Executive Director for VolunteerNC. “We need individuals to help right now with food banks and vaccine events.”

Approximately 35% of North Carolinians volunteered in 2020, according to nationalservice.gov. During the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations report that 96,041 volunteers have put in 345,860 hours to help in a variety of ways. Since April of 2020, volunteers have helped provide more than 39 million meals to North Carolinians in need.

In a survey conducted last year, many North Carolina nonprofits indicated increased demand for their services due to the COVID-19 pandemic and identified the need for more people to serve as volunteers.

Governor Cooper particularly encouraged state employees to use their community service leave to volunteer their time and talents. Due to COVID-19, state employees have additional leave that can be used to volunteer, including up to 80 hours of expanded community service leave. State employees should talk with their supervisors about using community service leave.

National Volunteer Week was established in 1974 by Presidential Proclamation to acknowledge and promote the value of community service across the country. National Volunteer Week has been federally celebrated each year since then, as well as through many state and local offices across the country.