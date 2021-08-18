Grandfather Mountain celebrates peregrine falcon nesting

“So, these falcons at Grandfather Mountain have basically nested on this certain side of the mountain every single year for as long as we’ve been monitoring them,” he said.

North Carolina peregrines have been closely monitored by N.C. Wildlife since 1984, when they were reintroduced to the Eastern United States after nearly going extinct, due primarily to the high usage of pesticides, such as DDT, which found its way into streams and animals in the falcons’ diet.

The NCWRC reintroduced captive raised peregrines into the wild to help re-establish their population in North Carolina throughout the 1990s. Since 1997, the NCWRC reports, the peregrine population has continued to increase.

However, successful nests in North Carolina have been fewer and farther between than one would hope.

“Nest success in North Carolina is significantly lower than the national average,” Avery said. “Our occupancy — a pair of falcons occupying a nest site — is right up there with the national average and isn’t an issue at all. It’s the nest success … that is what us falcon biologists are trying to figure out.”

Avery said there are likely a few factors at play, but the most significant is human disturbance.