Grandfather Mountain community celebrates health-care workers

LINVILLE, N.C. — The Grandfather Mountain community has come together to honor health-care heroes who have worked and risked their lives throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the national Random Acts of Kindness Day around the corner, Avery County school board member Ruth Ann Shirley contacted Grandfather Mountain president and executive director Jesse Pope with an idea — to create a tribute to the local health department.

“I saw on Twitter that Feb. 17 was Random Acts of Kindness Day,” Shirley said. “I hit the link, and it said send somebody a thank you note, and I thought, ‘Well, I can't send a thank you to every medical worker in the state or area! But if I did a big, big thank you so that they all could see it, that would be just the same.”

While the original plan was to take a quick, casual photo featuring Shirley’s handcrafted luminary lights, Pope soon took the idea to new heights — literally.

To bring the vision to life, Pope called local photographer Todd Bush, who offered his talents to help make the gesture extra special.

Within hours, the team had a plan, locations scouted for the photo, and wooden letters built to help the luminaries stand out.