Grandfather Mountain hosts free environmental educator workshops

Grandfather Mountain invites educators to take advantage of its classroom in the clouds.

In 2022, the nonprofit nature park in Linville, N.C., will again offer a series of environmental educator certification programs. These courses are designed specifically for educators — not the general public — and most are free to attend.

“This is an opportunity to learn and have fun, while earning your certification as an environmental educator in North Carolina,” said John Caveny, director of education for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the park.

Grandfather is offering credits for Criteria I, II and III programs, and courses include complimentary admission to the park for attendees.

The workshops will take place at Grandfather Mountain and may include some walking, so participants are encouraged to bring appropriate footwear and be prepared for inclement weather. Attendees are also asked to bring their own lunch, although there is a restaurant on site.

Each course is limited to 25 participants, and registration is required. To learn more and register, visit www.grandfather.com/educator-workshops.