Grandfather Mountain offers hikers and nature-lovers plenty in 2022

Now that 2022 is underway, Grandfather Mountain’s calendar of events has plenty on deck for people from every walk of life.

With a mission to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain, the nonprofit nature park and its staff are readying for a fun and eventful year.

“2022 is going to be an incredible year on Grandfather Mountain,” said Frank Ruggiero, communications manager for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Linville, N.C., nature park.

“Not only are we opening the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery, the jewel of our brand new Conservation Campus, but our schedule is packed with special events, all of them bridging education with outdoor fun, while allowing us to share the wonders of Grandfather Mountain with guests of all ages.”