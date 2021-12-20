Grandfather Mountain’s Eco Watch complements fifth-grade science curriculum

Best of all, the majority of the learning takes place outside, and the curriculum, which is based on the North Carolina Standard Course of Study, is driven in large part by the students themselves, as they are encouraged to engage their intellect and ask questions about their surrounding environment.

During one of Petrilla’s first instruction sessions at Banner Elk Elementary, the students’ interest in the subject was evident as she performed an experiment to demonstrate the interaction between hot and cold air masses.

She used two samples of hot and cold water, each identified by red and blue food coloring, separated by a barrier within a small container. As Petrilla removed the barrier, the kids leaned in and watched in amazement as the two water samples remained separated, showing that the colder, blue water was in fact denser than the hot, red water. Petrilla then went on to explain how these air masses interact with larger weather phenomena, such as stationary fronts and jet streams.