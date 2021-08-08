Grandfather Mountain welcomes new faces to its leadership team

Lastly, a man who has been around Grandfather Mountain for nearly half a century will also be taking on a different role. Harris Prevost has served in a multitude of positions, including operations manager and more recently as vice president. Since 2020, he has taken on the part-time role of community relations director.

Before Prevost became Hugh Morton’s right hand man for the good part of four decades, he worked at a recording studio in Fayetteville, N.C. One night, he came home from work early and saw Morton being interviewed on the news during his campaign for governor of North Carolina. Prevost said that moment completely changed his life and inspired him to drive to Grandfather Mountain to apply for a job. He was able to get his foot in the door with his background in accounting before new opportunities became available.

“A position opened up to be head of marketing and communications, half for Grandfather Mountain and half for Grandfather Mountain Golf and Country Club at the time,” Prevost recalled.