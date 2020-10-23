Grant ro bring more nurses to rural communities including Rockingham

REIDSVILLE — Food deserts, poor housing, hard-to-access health care and other factors lead to more illness and shorter lifespans for many rural North Carolinians.

Such factors are called social determinates of health.

And a new grant will soon put nursing students and area nurses to work helping local communities find and address these and other problems.

North Carolina A & T State University and Cone Health are among 10 organizations receiving $25,000 for new or ongoing work that addresses nursing’s role in building health equity, well-being, and promoting a culture of health.

The grants are part of the Future of Nursing: Campaign for Action, an initiative of the AARP Foundation, the AARP, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

The grant is a matching grant, meaning $50,000 will be put into the work.

Nursing students from N.C. A&T and nurses from Cone Health’s Congregational Nursing Program, will partner with selected churches in communities that have historically had fewer opportunities to receive accessible and affordable health care.

They will use what is called a Health Equity Toolkit, developed by RWJF and the AARP Foundation.