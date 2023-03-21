Courtesy of N.C. General Assembly

A “buyback” proposal may be the spark needed for passage of a state House bill mandating the availability of muscadine grape juice in all public schools, colleges and universities.

Yet, the question remains: Will students drink a sweet juice compared with the typical apple and orange juice offerings?

House Bill 67, which was filed last week by state Rep. Julia Howard, has to clear the House Agriculture, Education K-12 and Rules and Operations committee before qualifying for a floor vote. The mandate would begin at the start of the 2023-24 school year if the bill is signed into law.

Howard, a Republican who represents Davie, Rowan and Yadkin counties, could not be reached for comment.

The measure — also known as the “Encourage Healthy NC Food in Schools” bill — is very similar to language in House Bill 136, which overwhelmingly cleared the House in March 2021 only to be shelved by the Senate for the remainder of the 2021 and 2022 sessions.

Both bills require the State Board of Education, local boards of education and charter schools to mandate that all public K-12 schools provide muscadine grape juice. Not only would school nutrition and lunch programs have to offer muscadine grape juice, but also vending machines.

Community colleges and public universities would also be required to offer the juice in vending machines.

During the House floor debate almost two years ago, state Rep. Julie von Haefen, a Wake County Democrat, questioned the popularity of muscadines, saying “grape juice is the least preferred juice among all students in North Carolina. If this juice isn’t chosen by students, it will go to waste and the school will not be reimbursed.”

Enter the “buyback” component in HB 67, which involves the Food Distribution Division of the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The division would be required to include in contracts or purchasing agreements for packaged fruit products “that the supplier will buy back from the (state) Farm to School program unopened and unexpired products returned by school nutrition programs.”

The school nutrition programs would then be credited for the returns.

HB 136 passed with 25 of 46 Democrats voting in support, as well as all but one of the 67 Republicans voting. The passage, however, wasn’t as smooth as that tally might indicate.

After the bill sailed through three committees, there was an unexpected 22 minutes of floor debate centered on free market concerns about the mandate vs. supporting North Carolina farmers. Muscadine grapes are grown primarily in eastern North Carolina and are used in jellies, jams, preserves, syrups and dessert toppings.

“It’s one of the good things we can do for the growers and producers in this state to make this product available in our schools,” Howard said at the time. “It is the state fruit.”

According to NC Insider, an online media outlet which covers state government, Howard was asked during a K-12 committee meeting about what happens if muscadine grape juice isn’t selected by enough students to warrant being an option.

“If the kids would stop and try this, they would prefer it over apple and orange juice,” she told committee members.

Howard added that “I want you to remember just one thing: We don’t grow oranges in North Carolina. We grow grapes, and that is what will help our growers and producers.”

Rep. Larry Pittman, a Cabarrus County Republican, isn’t exactly convinced.

“I can appreciate the desire to provide healthy options to children in school, but I see the word ‘shall’ in this bill,” Pittman said. “This is like creating a market that I don’t think is our responsibility.”