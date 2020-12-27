Grassroots movement supporting superintendent says "Bring Back Dr. Shotwell"

EDEN — Hundreds of Rockingham County residents are piercing their lawns with signs that read "Bring Back Dr. S'' — a show of support for recently ousted Rockingham County Schools Superintendent Rodney Shotwell.
And a grassroots coalition of parents, teachers and members of the local NAACP chapter and county Democratic Party have launched a movement with protests and a 1,500-signature petition calling for the longtime district head's reinstatement.
"The students are shocked. The parents are outraged. The teachers are stunned and their morale has dropped,'' said Mary ED Ryan, a mother of a 16-year-old Rockingham Early College High School student who spoke at a Wednesday demonstration in Reidsville in support of Shotwell.
"The students are witnessing a shocking event: the leader of their school system has been the victim of dishonest, evasive, and shady backroom politics. The community is angry, and we will not stand for this,'' Ryan said during the event near Mural Park that drew around 50 people, including numerous students holding protest signs. Slogans included: "Children over politics" and "Bring Back Dr. S.''
The vote to fire Shotwell
The Rockingham County School Board voted 4-3 after a closed session on Dec. 14 to fire Shotwell, who has served the 25-school district since 2006. He oversees a $130 million budget for the district.
The board gave no notice or explanation for his dismissal before firing the former North Carolina Superintendent of the Year with 90 days notice.
Board members Doug Isley, Brent Huss, Bob Wyatt and newly-elected Vicky Alston voted to oust Shotwell, while Kimberly McMichael, the board's chair, and members Paula Rakestraw and recently-seated Vickie McKinney voted against the move during the board's regular monthly meeting held at Rockingham County High School.
Alston, elected to the board's District 1 seat in November, cast her vote during her first meeting as a board member. She serves as the board's vice chairman.
Voting against Shotwell is irresponsible, critics say, noting that Shotwell has ably shepherded the district's 11,700 students through a demanding hybrid pandemic year.
Board members have declined comment about the vote to discharge Shotwell, and it remains unclear just how the school system will make good on Shotwell's contract, which extends to June 30, 2022.
Shotwell advocates contend the move will be very costly to the rural county of 91,000, likely adding up to about $300,000 in payouts.
Shotwell's current annual salary is $161,795, as specified by his Aug. 13, 2018 contract. The contract also includes a $300 monthly allowance toward life insurance and eligibilty for state-approved annual pay increases, as well as 13 extra days leave each year.
"Firing Dr. Shotwell in a premeditated closed meeting immediately upon achieving a majority vote, intentionally excluding public involvement in the decision making, and doing so for no valid reason under the worst ofcircumstances was impulsive at best - it constitutes reckless endangerment towards the students, the school staff, and the community,'' Ryan said. "Removing the leadership of Dr Shotwell during the Covid-19 pandemic and causing further instability in the system has the potential for catastrophic results in the long run.''
Board attorney Nick Herman of Chapel Hill said last week that he is not authorized by the board to discuss any issues surrounding the vote or Shotwell's contract.
Pushing out Shotwell imperils the district, said the superintendent's supporters from a network that includes the Facebook group "Supporting Dr. Shotwell,'' Parents Supporting Parents, and an Instagram group: #rcssupportingdrshotwell.
"I am here today speaking and representing those group members and the concerned parents and community members who have organized this press conference to address the school board in what we see as a gravely poor decision,'' Ryan said. " ... I am representing the students of Rockingham County who have no voice in this matter, and whose voices will otherwise never be heard by the school board. I am also representing the parents of homeless students, students in transition, and parents of students with disabilities who may not have the resources or opportunity to get up here and speak for themselves or to address the school board in any way at all. I am also representing the citizens of Rockingham County who want what is best for the students, for the staff to be treated fairly, and for fair representation of taxpayer interests that places students and people before politics.''
The petition, generated on the change.org website, is still growing, said organizers who plan to present the document to the board during its January 11 meeting.
"We are not powerless,'' said Ryan, who added that parents have built a "unified front'' with the NAACP and the county's Democratic Party. "We will be heard. We will not stop until they have conducting a new vote on the matter and Dr. Shotwell has been reinstated. We will not stop until we get actions that are in the best interest of the students.''
NAACP leaders said last week that they fear that without Shotwell's leadership, the board might try to dismantle a predominantly black school's partnership with UNCG.
Moss Street Partnership School in Reidsville was adopted by the university in 2018 to form a laboratory school designed to help the historically low-performing elementary school. Jeff Crisp, president of the NAACP Reidsville Branch, said last week that he also worried the same board members who voted Shotwell out will block efforts to accommodate Black kids from overcrowded schools at Reidsville's historically white South End Elementary School.
Since 2018, Shotwell has met resistance from Huss, Isley and Wyatt about funding for equity training for teachers and staff in the system that employs 2,100.
Such training is designed to increase sensitivity regarding issues of race and to educate staff about the needs and interests of people from diverse backgrounds with different abilities.
Huss and Isley have been vocal opponents of equity training funding, moving to block it.
Their stance prompted advocates, including clergy, educators and NAACP representatives, to attend board meetings last year to insist the training is critical.
And Rockingham County public schools must provide the training, proponents said, pointing to the fact that 18% of the population is Black and 6% is Hispanic.
And with a poverty rate of 20.4%, the public schools educate thousands of low-income students from at-risk backgrounds, equity training proponents have said.
Before coming to Rockingham County, Shotwell served as superintendent of the Macon County school system for five years where he oversaw a $23 million renovation to existing buildings and construction of two new schools.