Grassroots movement supporting superintendent says "Bring Back Dr. Shotwell"

"Firing Dr. Shotwell in a premeditated closed meeting immediately upon achieving a majority vote, intentionally excluding public involvement in the decision making, and doing so for no valid reason under the worst ofcircumstances was impulsive at best - it constitutes reckless endangerment towards the students, the school staff, and the community,'' Ryan said. "Removing the leadership of Dr Shotwell during the Covid-19 pandemic and causing further instability in the system has the potential for catastrophic results in the long run.''

"I am here today speaking and representing those group members and the concerned parents and community members who have organized this press conference to address the school board in what we see as a gravely poor decision,'' Ryan said. " ... I am representing the students of Rockingham County who have no voice in this matter, and whose voices will otherwise never be heard by the school board. I am also representing the parents of homeless students, students in transition, and parents of students with disabilities who may not have the resources or opportunity to get up here and speak for themselves or to address the school board in any way at all. I am also representing the citizens of Rockingham County who want what is best for the students, for the staff to be treated fairly, and for fair representation of taxpayer interests that places students and people before politics.''