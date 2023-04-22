REIDSVILLE — Tiffanie Mitchell has been waiting for her Habitat home since before the COVID pandemic.

On April 29, she and her family will celebrate the start of construction on that home with a “kickoff celebration” hosted by Greater Reidsville Habitat for Humanity.

The public is invited to the celebration which will be held at 421 Maple Avenue in Reidsville at 10 a.m.

Attendees will be invited to write good wishes on the frame of the house, blessings that will be inside the walls as long as the house stands, event organizers said in a news release.

Greater Reidsville Habitat for Humanity is partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro to build two houses simultaneously in Reidsville.

Mitchell’s home, and another Habitat house as yet unclaimed, are under construction on a double lot on Harrison Street, between Maple Avenue and Gardner Street.

The property was donated to Reidsville Habitat by the children of the late Julius and Patricia Gwyn and was the site of the Gwyn family home until 2005. Patricia Gwyn served on the Reidsville Habitat Board from 1989 until 1995.

Reidsville Habitat is building the home facing Maple Avenue while Greensboro Habitat is building a mirror-image of that home on Gardner Street.

The property is within the Old Post Road Historic District, and the City of Reidsville’s Historic Preservation Commission approved the exteriors of the homes, which feature wrap-around porches. The three-bedroom, two-bath homes will be Energy Star Certified, as well, the release said.

Anyone interested in applying to purchase the Gardner Street home is urged to contact Greater Reidsville Habitat for Humanity at 336-361-0016, reidsvillehabitat@gmail.com, or P.O. Box 2593, Reidville, N.C. 27323-2593.

Greater Reidsville Habitat and Habitat of Greater Greensboro are affiliates of Habitat for Humanity International, a Christian non-profit organization that has served more than 4 million people and helped build or repair more than 800,000 houses around the world.

Helping to build their own homes and paying affordable mortgages, Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability, and independence they need to build better lives for themselves and their families.

For additional information, contact Sara P. Peterson President, Board of Directors, Greater Reidsville Habitat for Humanity: email her at sara.reidsvillehabitat@gmail.com or call (cell) 336-312-0971 or (office) 336-361-0016