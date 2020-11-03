Green turkey chili recipe is a healthy twist on a fall favorite

Just about everyone has their own signature chili recipe, one that the family looks forward to each fall as leaves begin to turn. It’s this time of year that we crave a warm bowl of something comforting – but most chili recipes aren’t all that great for you. In fact, my red chili recipe begins with a bunch of rendered bacon fat, includes lots of ground beef and usually ends with the addition of a bottle of beer. But this series is focused on healthy cooking, so I am sharing my twist on chile verde, subbing turkey for the traditional pork. This dish is easy, relatively quick to make and full of vibrant flavor.

I have a couple of tricks to share with you to ensure you achieve the best flavor and texture in the roughly 45 minutes it will take to make this chili.

First, rather than adding the spices with the broth and just letting them simmer, here you’ll add the spices to the sauteed onion and garlic, stirring and toasting them to release deep flavor and aroma. I promise, there’s a marked difference when you add spices at this stage of cooking.