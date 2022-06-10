Greensboro campus to house refugee children awaiting reunification with parents

GREENSBORO — The former American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro will be used to house immigrant children while they await reunification with family members or sponsors in the United States, officials announced Friday.

The Board of Directors of the American Hebrew Academy said in a news release that it will lease the 100-acre campus on Hobbs Road to the Office of Refugee Resettlement, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Children are expected to begin arriving at the boarding school in July, officials said in the release.

"There is an urgent need for appropriate facilities to house, provide classroom instruction and other services for unaccompanied immigrant children who are waiting to be placed with family members and vetted sponsors," the academy said in its release. "The Board believes the American Hebrew Academy is uniquely suited to fill this need and has decided to make the campus available for this purpose."

The Office of Refugee Resettlement said in a statement that to meet its legal responsibility, the agency "continuously explores potential facility options for future needs to ensure that children do not have to remain in border patrol facilities, which are not appropriate locations for children."

The federal office did not immediately respond to emailed questions about the cost of leasing the facility and providing services to the children.

The school will be leased to the federal government for a period of five years for this use only, the academy said in its release. The American Hebrew Academy will also be contracted to provide educational programming for the children.

Children will be taught reading, writing, math, science and social sciences, ORR said, as well as participate in recreational activities such as art, music and indoor and outdoor athletics.

"While in ORR care, children have access to medical treatment, legal services, translation services, education, and mental and behavioral health counselors and are able to connect with family at least twice a week," the agency said in its statement. "Children also meet with a case manager at least weekly."

Up to 800 people will be hired, including administrators, teachers, counselors, medical care professionals and other workers to oversee the facility and meet the needs of unaccompanied children.

The academy particularly needs Spanish-speaking professionals and hiring is underway. Information about instructional positions is available at www.greensboroglobalacademy.org. To apply for other positions, send an email to Recruiting@deployedservices.com.

The federal agency will also contract for services such as food and security.

Local officials lauded the decision in a news release.

“It is a great opportunity for Greensboro to show our commitment to being a welcoming city,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. “This will also have a significant impact on the local economy."

Guilford County commissioners' Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston noted that the academy site, which was designed to be a self-contained campus for children, has been vacant for years.

"I’m glad to see HSS putting this vacant site to good use," Alston said. "It is important to remember we are talking about a transition site for children. The facility is not a permanent home for unaccompanied minors."

Vaughan said by telephone that no economic incentives were given by either the city or Guilford County to attract the project.

Federal officials met with city and county officials last year in May to discuss the project. However, Vaughan said it was delayed twice, once by the arrival of Afghan refugees and then again by the arrival of Ukrainian refugees.

"Now they're back focused on the children at the southern border," she said.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement said it operates about 200 state-licensed facilities of this kind in 22 states.

The facility will be renamed the Greensboro Piedmont Academy Influx Care Facility for UC (unaccompanied minors), though the school will be called Greensboro Global Academy.

American Hebrew Academy closed in 2019 and plans to reopen as AHA International School did not come to fruition. The highly secure facility has student residential quarters, an infirmary and a cafeteria, as well as three academic buildings.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, by law it must provide care for children who have no lawful U.S. immigration status; are younger than 18; and who have no parent or legal guardian available to provide care and physical custody here.

Most children are placed into ORR care because they were apprehended by immigration authorities while trying to cross the border or came to the attention of immigration authorities after crossing the border, according to a federal fact sheet.

In fiscal year 2021, about 72% of all children referred to the Office of Refugee Resettlement were older than 14, and 66% were boys. The youth in the program generally came from Guatemala (47%), El Salvador (13%), Honduras (32%) and other (8%), the federal agency said.

As of Feb. 16, there were about 9,780 unaccompanied minors in federal care. At the end of December, the average length of their care was 30 days, according to federal officials.

When children enter ORR care, they are put in contact with relatives or guardians, if known, and the process of finding a suitable sponsor begins, according to a fact sheet on the program. The vast majority of sponsors are a parent or close family relative living in the United States.

