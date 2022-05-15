Greensboro chief Brian James to head UNC's police force

GREENSBORO — Greensboro Police Chief Brian James, who announced his retirement earlier this year, has been named chief of the UNC Police Department, according to an announcement from the university's chancellor.

"I am pleased to announce that Brian James, a highly respected leader in law enforcement, has been named chief of UNC Police, effective July 1," Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said in the announcement.

James announced last month he will retire from the Greensboro Police Department at the end of this month. Greensboro police spokesman Capt. Milford Harris II said James would not be making any comment regarding the move to the UNC department.

Guskiewicz lauded James' efforts in Greensboro, including "helping secure mental health resources for his team and the community, participating in community conversations regarding policing and implementing a program to help teenagers gain employment."

"At Carolina, he will work to continue bridging and developing relationships between UNC Police and members of the campus and local community," Guskiewicz said in the statement. "Chief James believes that great relationships and trust building will be the cornerstone to our shared success. He will also focus on the retention of current staff and recruitment of top applicants to ensure we maintain a high quality of service to the Carolina community."

The UNC Police Department patrols the campus and university-owned properties.

James has served the Greensboro Police Department for 26 years, working his way up the ranks, and was sworn in as chief on Jan. 31, 2020 — just as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said the chief talked about the "importance of family and the toll that it takes" when he approached her about retiring.

James holds a master of business administration from Pfeiffer University and a bachelor of science in business administration from N.C. A&T and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Interim UNC Police Chief Rahsheem Holland will return to his position of captain and will assist James with his transition, Guskiewicz said in the release.

"I am confident that Chief James will have the same positive impact on our community that he did for more than two decades in Greensboro," the chancellor said.