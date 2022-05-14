Greensboro Coliseum paid to stop gun shows at the facility, city records show

GREENSBORO — Records released by the city last week show the Greensboro Coliseum has agreed to pay at least $375,000 to prevent a series of gun shows from taking place at the facility’s special events center.

A city memorandum dated Dec. 16, 2020, shows the city bought ownership rights to the Greensboro Gun Show and its potential show dates through 2025. The city also purchased the trademark names “Greensboro Gun Show” and “Greensboro Gun & Knife Show,” as well as associated email and social media accounts. Rodney Sorrell Sr. of Stokesdale also agreed not to produce a gun show within the city limits for five years.

The shows had taken place regularly at the Coliseum since the 1970s. Sorrell owned Greensboro Gun Show when the city bought the rights, documents show. The memorandum from Coliseum Director Matt Brown to the City Council indicates five annual payments of $75,000 be issued to Sorrell — a total of $375,000.

However, an unsigned contract between Sorrell and the Coliseum indicates the city was willing to pay $400,000 for the rights on Oct. 20, 2020, and Coliseum checking account records show Sorrell was paid an additional $25,000 on Jan. 4, 2021.

An email from Coliseum’s spokesman Andrew Brown to the News & Record said the city instead was able to book an increased number of state, regional and national youth sporting events.

“Youth sporting events traditionally attract large numbers of out-of-town participants — accompanied by parents, family members and friends — who stay for multiple nights at area hotels, dine at local restaurants and patronize local retail stores,” Brown said. Money from these events pay for the gun show buyout, he said in the email.

The records released by the city were obtained through a request from mayoral candidate Eric Robert, who said the city should have been upfront with the public about the deal.

“What I would have liked for them to say is ... ‘we don’t think the gun show is a good idea and we’re going to stop.’ Have a public hearing, listen to the constituents,” Robert said. “Instead they went all stealth.”

Mayor Nancy Vaughan, who is running for reelection, said Brown didn’t have to come before the board for approval because he has authority over the coliseum’s contracts. “We didn’t vote on it,” Vaughan said. “I would have liked to have made that announcement because I think it achieved something that I wanted to achieve.”

She said another company tried to book a gun show at the Coliseum and was turned down. That company threatened to sue the city and complained to state legislators, Vaughan said, but nothing came of it.

“And actually there was a show in November of last year in the city of Greensboro — not in a city facility — that was a gun show,” she said. “We were not trying to stop the sales of guns in the city.”

The gun show issue first came to the fore in early 2018, when Vaughan advocated on Facebook banning military-style assault weapons after the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida. In a deeper thread, Vaughan said: “We cannot ban the sales of guns in the city limits but we do not have to host a gun show in a city-owned building. I’ll see if we have the ability to regulate what’s sold. If not, we should cancel the show.” Councilwoman Tammi Thurm wrote in the comments section that she agreed.

On March 8, 2018, then-City Attorney Tom Carruthers told council members in a memo that both North Carolina law and local ordinances prevent them from controlling whether the coliseum hosts gun shows.

However, current City Attorney Chuck Watts later disagreed and said the city has a right to control weapons on its own property.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

