Greensboro Day School announces $5 million 'transformative' gift toward building new center

GREENSBORO — Greensboro Day School announced last week that it has received a $5 million gift — the largest in its 53-year history.

The gift from Steve and Jackie Bell serves as seed funding for the private school’s planned Center for Student Life, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation, which was announced by Head of School Tracie Catlett on Sept. 21 as one of the priorities of the school’s new Campus Master Plan.

The school at 5401 Lawndale Drive serves approximately 865 students.

“Jackie and Steve Bell have been tremendous supporters of and investors in education in North Carolina at the college and PK–12 levels,” Catlett said in a news release. “We are so grateful for their passion and historic philanthropic support for Greensboro Day School’s future Center for Student life, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation."

The Center will provide a new central hub for the school and will include centers for programs in entrepreneurship, design and the arts, engineering, public purpose, and student wellness. In addition to entrepreneurial incubator spaces, the Center will include an industrial makerspace that will accommodate textile design, woodworking, soldering, 3D printing, and welding. The Center will also include flexible, hands-on spaces allowing students to explore current and emerging technologies in robotics, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence.

Catlett said that Greensboro needs a strong public and private school system to support economic growth and to attract future growth in the Triad.

"This Center will deepen the school’s connections within the community and ready our students for what’s next in business, technology, design, and innovation, and it will serve to strengthen the school’s commitment to academic excellence, public purpose, and adolescent wellbeing," Catlett said.

The Bells’ historic gift, Catlett said, has created "significant momentum" toward making the school's vision a reality.

“Jackie and I have loved living in Greensboro for over 53 years,” Steve Bell said in the news release, noting that 13 of their children and grandchildren have attended the school — including four who currently attend.

"The high quality and dedication of the faculty and staff will ensure a great learning and social environment for current and future Greensboro area students," Steve Bell said. "Our gift will help create a new facility that will foster innovation and equip students with the skills they need to become leaders in the Triad and beyond.”

Ian Patrick, the school's chief philanthropy officer, said the school community was very grateful to the Bells for their "historic and transformative" gift.

“The Bells know that having a top-flight independent school such as Greensboro Day School is essential to the city’s future economic development efforts, and I know that there are many parents or grandparents of GDS students or alumni that feel the same way," Patrick said. "We will be calling on everyone in the GDS community to help make this exciting project a reality.”