Greensboro goes viral at Rich Girls Museum

Visiting the Rich Girls Museum feels like being invited to a secret club. Housed in a nondescript brick office park off Spring Garden Street, the museum’s exterior gives little clue — aside from a hot pink-and-black sign — as to what awaits inside.
Step through the tinted front door, and you’re still unsure what to expect. A small reception room/boutique has racks of brightly colored clothing flanking one wall, while a Pepsi vending machine rests against the opposite wall with a check-in desk in between.
But as anyone who’s spent any time on Instagram will know, things aren’t always as they seem at first glance. Once checked in, co-owner and N.C. A&T grad MarTeekia Sweat leads me to the Pepsi machine, which turns out to be a secret door to the Technicolor world of Rich Girls.
Selfie “museums” first hit the scene in 2015 when the Museum of Ice Cream opened its first location in New York City. The concept is simple: Rooms within these spaces are brightly lit and saturated with bold color and eye-popping decor to amp up the background of images on Instagram and videos on TikTok. Vignettes are themed and often include props for achieving the perfect Instagram-able moment. Rich Girls is the first Black-owned selfie museum in the country.
Creating those backdrops at Rich Girls Museum was a labor of love for Sweat and her fiancee and business partner, Josh White. The duo had visited selfie museums while living in California, and upon moving back to Greensboro, they pursued the idea of combining their love of fashion (their Rich Girls line of clothing is sold in the boutique) and White’s background in photography with the business.
“So instead of doing an actual store, we’ll set up the museum as a storefront. We’ll sell all the clothes that way, promote our clothes through the museum,” says White. “So that’s why it’s called Rich Girls.”
Sweat says they spent a year designing and outfitting the space, creating nine rooms with more than a dozen distinctive backdrops, from a poppy yellow-and-white room with dozens of gum ball machines on the walls to a hot pink private jet space. Sweat says the most popular vignette is the money room, which features a blinged-out washing machine and laundry baskets full of fake $100 bills.
“You can throw the money up, take Boomerangs and stuff like that,” she says. “Everybody loves this one. And we actually get phone calls, and they’re like, ‘Is that real?’ And I say, ‘Oh my God, no, we’d have to have security all over.’”
After those long months of prep, the pair finally opened Rich Girls in October. In the midst of a pandemic, with a concept that has mostly been limited to major cities, Sweat and White weren’t sure people would actually show up. Business started off well, but then Rich Girls Museum went viral on TikTok.
“I posted one video, the weekly open, and that went super viral,” says Sweat. “And everybody I asked, especially younger kids, ‘How did you hear about us?’ They say, ‘I saw you on TikTok.’ Everybody’s seen it on TikTok.”
TikTok videos filmed by visitors at Rich Girls Museum have hundreds of thousands of likes and shares, and the #richgirlsmuseum hashtag has 4.1 million views on the social app. With that kind of buzz, Sweat and White found themselves inundated with visitors from all over.
“It’s been more than we could ever expect,” says White. “We had a small clue that people were going to come, but to actually be open and to see it for the first time was so different. I mean, people traveled from New York, Florida, Georgia, Canada, Virginia and Alabama. And every week, we started asking people where they’re from, and nine times out of 10, nobody says Greensboro.”
With that kind of traffic, Sweat and White grappled with the unexpected problem of having to turn visitors away. The museum — which books hourlong appointments through its website for $30 per person, per hour — usually stays booked at least three weeks out.
“They’re calling us, they’re so excited, they’re ready to come to Greensboro,” says White. “They’re like, ‘Hey, we checked your website, and there’s something going on, and I can’t make a reservation.’ And we’re like, ‘Yeah, because we’re sold out.’”
Because the museum strictly adheres to social distancing rules, along with requiring masks and temperature checks, they restrict the number of visitors to 14 per hour slot. But with so many requests to fit in groups for birthdays and other special occasions, Sweat and White decided to expand the museum’s hours.
“And then we just ended up saying, OK, we’re going to open at 11 a.m., and then we’re going to close at 10 p.m., so we can get those kinds of groups in,” says White. “And then those slots got filled up.”
Currently, the museum is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. White offers photography tips to visitors, and Rich Girls also rents Polaroid cameras to those who want a more tangible memento from their visit.
And though Rich Girls Museum has only been open for a few months, Sweat and White have already revamped some of the spaces, changing colors and props to keep the vignettes fresh. White says with a selfie museum, visitors are likely to only visit once. But if the backdrops change, they might return to get new shots.
“Everyone who’s visiting is only coming for the first time,” he says. “They’re probably not going to come back to the same experience.”
With the runaway success they’ve experienced so far, Sweat and White already have plans for expansion.
“We’ve got another space that we’re looking at in Greensboro — it’s a lot bigger than this,” says White. “And then we want to put one in Myrtle Beach.”
Until then, Sweat advises visitors to book early, be ready to follow COVID protocols, and most importantly, “Have a blast when you come.”