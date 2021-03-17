Greensboro goes viral at Rich Girls Museum

TikTok videos filmed by visitors at Rich Girls Museum have hundreds of thousands of likes and shares, and the #richgirlsmuseum hashtag has 4.1 million views on the social app. With that kind of buzz, Sweat and White found themselves inundated with visitors from all over.

“It’s been more than we could ever expect,” says White. “We had a small clue that people were going to come, but to actually be open and to see it for the first time was so different. I mean, people traveled from New York, Florida, Georgia, Canada, Virginia and Alabama. And every week, we started asking people where they’re from, and nine times out of 10, nobody says Greensboro.”

With that kind of traffic, Sweat and White grappled with the unexpected problem of having to turn visitors away. The museum — which books hourlong appointments through its website for $30 per person, per hour — usually stays booked at least three weeks out.

“They’re calling us, they’re so excited, they’re ready to come to Greensboro,” says White. “They’re like, ‘Hey, we checked your website, and there’s something going on, and I can’t make a reservation.’ And we’re like, ‘Yeah, because we’re sold out.’”