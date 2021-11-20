Greensboro History Museum hosting closing events for award-winning exhibit

GREENSBORO — The award-winning exhibit "Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversation" will close after Nov. 28 at the Greensboro History Museum.

The "Pieces of Now" exhibition, which opened in September 2020, features more than 20 pieces of street art created as part of that summer’s social justice protests, along with photos, objects and video interviews with artists and organizers.

The exhibition also invited the community to share experiences, stories and objects related to the protests, pandemic and economic crisis.

The museum at 130 Summit Ave. will celebrate the innovative, community-inspired, collaborative exhibition with “Picking up Pieces: Music and Stories” at 4 p.m. Sunday.

The museum also will be open special hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26, to allow people to visit over the Thanksgiving holiday. The virtual exhibition and videos will remain available online at https://greensborohistory.org/piecesofnow.

“Picking up Pieces: Music and Stories" is a free event that will include a conversation about the exhibition and its local arts connections with creative leaders Darlene McClinton and Rasheem Pugh, plus a sneak peek at a new video about Greensboro hip-hop and democracy.