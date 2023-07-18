GREENSBORO — The general manager of the city’s ABC Board could earn up to $200,000 annually under a resolution the city council will consider at its meeting July 12.

Niegel Sullivan, who’s been the general manager since December 2021, currently receives a $150,000 annual salary.

Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann, the city council’s liaison to the Greensboro ABC board, said Sullivan will get a $30,000 raise retroactive to May 30 if the resolution is approved.

Hoffmann said the ABC board asked for authorization for up to $200,000 because it “wanted to have that leeway.”

Greensboro ABC board Chairman Jim Galyon said Monday the figure “would allow us some flexibility in the future.”

“He has done a very, very good job, and it has been commensurate with the other top 10 boards in the state,” Galyon said of Sullivan. “We’re in an expansion mode right now. We have two new stores planned before the end of the year, and that is an additional bit of work that he has to do as general manager.”

The Greensboro ABC includes 16 liquor stores — including one it operates for the town of Summerfield. Sullivan, who did not respond to a voicemail and email seeking comment Monday, oversees 80 full-time and 31 part-time employees and has an administrative staff of eight.

“He is a logistics specialist, and that’s what Greensboro ABC does,” Galyon said. “We have a warehouse, and we make sure that we get the inventory distributed out to our stores, our retail and beverage outlets.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, Sullivan previously worked as general manager for the Durham County ABC Board for two years and as an executive team leader for Target for 10 years prior to that. Sullivan has a bachelor’s degree in music from UNCG.

“He runs an $80 million business that is a significant contributor to the general fund of the city,” Hoffmann said, noting that the Greensboro ABC is the third largest in the state. “We position ourselves as related to Charlotte and Raleigh,” she said.

According to the North Carolina ABC Commission’s website, 85% of the local board’s profit goes to the city of Greensboro and 15% goes to Guilford County and its municipalities that do not have liquor stores.

According to Sullivan’s budget message for Fiscal Year 2023-24, the Greensboro ABC Board will pay slightly more than $2.7 million to local governments, though the amount could change based on how much it nets in the coming year.

Nearly $19 million in taxes from the sale of liquor is expected, according to the board’s budget message. Its total operating budget is about $13.8 million, including more than $5.2 million for salaries.

An analysis by Lee Newspapers earlier this year found the average salary of the general managers running about 140 of the state’s 171 boards is about $70,000, with the highest being $217,000 in Mecklenburg County.

North Carolina is one of 17 states where liquor sales are controlled by the government. It is the only state where liquor sales are controlled by local boards, rather than the state.