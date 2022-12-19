Greensboro man arrested in attempted trailer theft, high speed chase through 3 counties

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office has charged a Greensboro man in connection with an attempted Reidsville trailer theft and trying to elude authorities in a high speed chase through three counties on Dec. 16.

Patrick Michael Reagan, 36, of 4415 Indian Wells Drive in Greensboro, is charged by the sheriff's office with: felony flee to elude, driving while license revoked, failure to stop at red light, driving left of center, felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, felony attempted larceny, injury to personal property and injury to real property, according to a news release from the RCSO.

Reagan is being held in the Guilford County Detention Facility on other charges from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, the release said.

Reagan allegedly attempted to steal a trailer from 246 Lake Meadows Road in Reidsville, off of Flat Rock Road, on Friday. As he tried to leave the property, the trailer came off of Reagan's truck hitch.

The property owner, who was alerted to the attempted theft by his surveillance system, intercepted the suspect in traffic and directed RCSO deputies via 911 to his location.

Once deputies reached the suspect's truck and tried to stop Reagan, he fled at high speed, leading deputies on a high speed chase through Rockingham, Guilford and Forsyth counties, the release said.

Deputies were forced to end their pursuit of Reagan once he entered a densely populated area where high speed was unsafe.

Rockingham County Sheriff Page thanked the Guilford County Sheriff's Department for its help in apprehending Reagan on Saturday.

Authorities offered no details about the circumstances of Reagan's arrest.