Greensboro man arrested in connection with Feb. high-speed chase from Rockingham into Guilford

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — After nearly six weeks at-large, Michael Laverne Murphy was arrested by the Greensboro Police Department on Wednesday as the alleged gunman who shot at Rockingham deputies during a Feb. 24 high-speed chase into Guilford.
Murphy, 46, also faces charges from a number of other outstanding felony warrants in Guilford County, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
On Feb. 24, Rockingham Deputies T. Gautier and C. Dearth were patrolling together on U.S. 29 bypass near the Drum Road Bridge in Reidsville around 10:50 p.m. when they recorded a white GMC Sierra truck traveling southbound at 96 mph, the sheriff’s office said previously.
Gautier pursued the speeding truck with blue lights and siren near the intersection of U.S. 29 and N.C. 87, but the suspect refused to stop, increased his speed past 100 mph and headed toward Guilford County.
Near the McWalker Road exit at U.S. 29, the suspect fired several gunshots at Gautier and Dearth from the driver’s side of the truck. Deputies reported seeing bullets ricochet off the highway in front of their patrol car. Dearth and Gautier were unharmed, officials said.
The deputies continued to pursue the truck into Guilford County and at U.S. 29 near the N.C. 150 exit Guilford authorities joined in and assumed the lead in the chase.
The truck stopped on O. Henry Boulevard near an apartment complex and the suspect, who appeared to be the only occupant, jumped from the truck and fled on foot, authorities said.
Deputies found a revolver on the ground near the driver’s side of the truck and two bullet holes in the truck’s tailgate. Five of the revolver’s rounds had been discharged, and one live round remained in its chamber, according to the RCSO.
“There is no question that when someone shoots at my deputies, we take it very seriously,” said Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page in a recent news release. “When Michael Laverne Murphy did that, when he fled in his vehicle and then shot at my deputies, he not only endangered his own life, but the lives of my deputies,” Page said.
“When a person is reckless enough to flee from and shoot at law enforcement officers, he clearly presents a danger to the public at large,’’ Page said.
