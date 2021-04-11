Greensboro man arrested in connection with Feb. high-speed chase from Rockingham into Guilford

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — After nearly six weeks at-large, Michael Laverne Murphy was arrested by the Greensboro Police Department on Wednesday as the alleged gunman who shot at Rockingham deputies during a Feb. 24 high-speed chase into Guilford.

Murphy, 46, also faces charges from a number of other outstanding felony warrants in Guilford County, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 24, Rockingham Deputies T. Gautier and C. Dearth were patrolling together on U.S. 29 bypass near the Drum Road Bridge in Reidsville around 10:50 p.m. when they recorded a white GMC Sierra truck traveling southbound at 96 mph, the sheriff’s office said previously.

Gautier pursued the speeding truck with blue lights and siren near the intersection of U.S. 29 and N.C. 87, but the suspect refused to stop, increased his speed past 100 mph and headed toward Guilford County.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Near the McWalker Road exit at U.S. 29, the suspect fired several gunshots at Gautier and Dearth from the driver’s side of the truck. Deputies reported seeing bullets ricochet off the highway in front of their patrol car. Dearth and Gautier were unharmed, officials said.