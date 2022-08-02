 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Greensboro man arrested in Reidsville armed robbery

  • 0
Mickel

Mickel 

 Courtesy Reidsville Police Department

REIDSVILLE —  Reidsville police on Sunday arrested a Greensboro man during an attempted robbery in the 700 block of South Scales Street, according to a news release from the Reidsville Police Department.

Julio Remone Mickel of Greensboro was arrested and charged with one count each of: robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, breaking and entering to a motor vehicle, and larceny of a firearm.

Mickel is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility in Wentworth on a $1,000,000.00 secured bond. His court date was not immediately available. 

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert