Greensboro man arrested in Reidsville armed robbery

REIDSVILLE — Reidsville police on Sunday arrested a Greensboro man during an attempted robbery in the 700 block of South Scales Street, according to a news release from the Reidsville Police Department.

Julio Remone Mickel of Greensboro was arrested and charged with one count each of: robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, breaking and entering to a motor vehicle, and larceny of a firearm.

Mickel is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility in Wentworth on a $1,000,000.00 secured bond. His court date was not immediately available.