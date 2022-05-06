Greensboro man charged in connection with Reidsville shooting earlier this week

REIDSVILLE — A Greensboro man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with a shooting Wednesday on North Washington Avenue, police said.

Nabria Langford, 22, is being held in the Rockingham County Jail on $250,000 secured bail, police said Friday night in a news release.

Langford is the third person charged in the shooting.

Officers responded about 7 a.m. Wednesday to the 400 block of North Washington Avenue for reports of gunshots and found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds, police said previously. Police did not release any other information on the victim.

Desmonte Santiago, 31, and April Danielle Turner, 31, both of 1112 Ware St. in Reidsville, were arrested at separate locations on Wednesday night in connection with the shooting.

Santiago and Turner are both charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, first-degree attempted murder, kidnapping, and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Santiago is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both suspects are being held in the jail on $2 million bail each.