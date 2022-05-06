 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Greensboro man charged in connection with Reidsville shooting earlier this week

  • 0

REIDSVILLE — A Greensboro man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with a shooting Wednesday on North Washington Avenue, police said.

Nabria Langford, 22, is being held in the Rockingham County Jail on $250,000 secured bail, police said Friday night in a news release.

Langford is the third person charged in the shooting.

Officers responded about 7 a.m. Wednesday to the 400 block of North Washington Avenue for reports of gunshots and found one victim with multiple gunshot wounds, police said previously. Police did not release any other information on the victim.

Desmonte Santiago, 31, and April Danielle Turner, 31, both of 1112 Ware St. in Reidsville, were arrested at separate locations on Wednesday night in connection with the shooting.

Santiago and Turner are both charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, first-degree attempted murder, kidnapping, and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Santiago is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

People are also reading…

Both suspects are being held in the jail on $2 million bail each.

+2 
Nabria Langford

Lanford

 Reidsville Police Department, provided
+2 
April Turner

Turner

 Courtesy of Reidsville Police Department
+2 
Desmonte Santiago

Santiago

 Courtesy of Reidsville Police Department
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert