MADISON — One man died and another suffered life threatening burn injuries after a driver with a revoked license crashed a vehicle into a tree here Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Michael Norman Hayworth, 50, of Madison was driving a 2016 Ford Mustang south on Gold Hill Road at about 2:03 p.m. near Foulks Road when he lost control of the car and struck a tree, causing the car to burst into flames, according to first responders.

His front seat passenger, Ruben Anthony Herrerra, 20, of Greensboro, died at the scene.

Hayworth, who suffered life threatening burn injuries, was airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for treatment, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Hayworth has been charged with: driving with a revoked license; misdemeanor death by motor vehicle; and careless and reckless driving. Officials say excessive speed was a likely factor in the crash.

How it happened

Accident investigators report that Hayworth's car traveled off the road to the right, prompting Hayworth to overcorrect and sending the car off the highway's left side and into a tree.

Gold Hill Road was closed for about three hours during the crash investigation, troopers said.