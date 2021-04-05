Greensboro needs more police officers. One problem: Fewer want the job.

GREENSBORO — Facing a troubling surge in violent crime and a growing population, city officials have suggested that the police department add 16 more sworn officers to its ranks.

It’s just one of many suggestions being bandied about to help Greensboro police fight what seems, at the moment, to be a losing battle. Homicides are at a record level, and officials are grasping for ways to stem the tide of violence.

More officers on the street would be a start. The department is short about 40 sworn officers at the moment.

Just one problem, according to a new city report: It’s not easy to find people who want to be police officers.

That’s but one observation from the city’s Budget & Evaluation Department, part of a more complex study of police staffing that will be available in the coming weeks.

The report reaffirms what is starting to become obvious across the country: A career in law enforcement isn’t as attractive as it once was. Especially after a litany of high-profile, and some argue racially motivated, killings of Black men and women by police.