Greensboro pastor faces new felony charges

Neither the sheriff nor the district attorney has released the corresponding footage, though the Sheriff's Office played some video during a press conference Nov. 2. Reporters were not given copies of the clips or images presented and were not permitted to ask questions. One of the images showed a bruise on the inside of a woman's upper arm.

More than 20 people were arrested during the "I Am Change" march that Drumwright organized in Graham on Oct. 31, including a reporter for the Alamance News.

The event garnered international media attention and led to two federal lawsuits. One lists Drumwright as a plaintiff and alleges voter intimidation and coercion by law enforcement.

Drumwright led a racially diverse group of roughly 200 people from Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church to the historic county courthouse, where they paused for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. The gesture was meant to honor George Floyd, whose death under a Minneapolis police officer's knee helped set off a nationwide wave of protests and a renewed push for a racial reckoning.

After about nine minutes passed, Graham police told the crowd to clear the street and soon began using pepper spray on the road to get people to move faster. Among the people affected by the chemicals were children and elderly people.