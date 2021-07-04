 Skip to main content
Greensboro puts the 'fun' back in Fun Fourth, as event returns to downtown after pandemic hiatus
GREENSBORO — Red, white and blue balloons bobbed in the breeze. A stilt-walker smiled and flourished her silver cape. And a tiny girl with a long, brown braid and a giant bag of popcorn gazed upward, taking it all in.

Fun Fourth, the annual Independence Day festival sponsored by Downtown Greensboro Inc., drew a huge crowd as it returned to the city on Saturday after being canceled last summer due to the pandemic.

“I just think it’s a kid-friendly environment, kid-friendly event,” said Frank Day of Burlington, who brought his daughters Yaakova and Nyaria Day.

The girls were loving the food: popcorn and slushies, as well as the opportunity to see people dressed up as Disney princesses and other characters for the event.

Police blocked off Elm Street from downtown’s southern end up to around February One Plaza, near the International Civil Rights Center & Museum.

Three downtown stages provided music. The February One stage started out with DJ Marcus B Smooth, who attracted a crowd of people for line dancing. He was then followed by Brianna Tam, whose performance on electric cello included “Gold Digger” by Kanye West.

Plenty of Fourth of July fashion was on display by festival-goers, from red, white and blue floral prints to a stars and stripes brontosaurus T-shirt. One man even sported a tongue-in-check Union Jack tee that read, “Happy Treason Day, ungrateful colonials.”

In the middle of the festival, a mobile vaccine clinic offered people the opportunity to get a free COVID-19 vaccination. As of about 4:30 p.m. it was doing brisk business, with some people simply seeing the clinic and deciding on the spot to get a shot.

This year’s somewhat scaled-back version of the festival did not include the more than 100 street vendors of previous festivals because of the timing of restrictions from the pandemic being lifted. But the local downtown breweries and restaurants still had kiosks in the street offering everything from beer to cupcakes. There were food truck options as well.

Andrew Harper said he came up from Charlotte to volunteer to make the event happen.

“We just really enjoy being out here with people,” he said. “Lots of different people, lots of different demographics. I think, just a really good time for everyone.”

Anna Sibley and her husband came to check out the festival from High Point.

“I think what brought us out is we have a lot fun memories of coming out to festivals in Greensboro,” Sibley said. “It’s something we’ve missed, so it’s really fun to be out here again.”

Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.

July Fourth events

Here’s a look at where to go on Sunday for Fourth of July events in the Triad this year:

8:30 a.m. in Winston-Salem: Anniversary of the Thanksgiving for Peace, celebrated by Moravians in Salem on July 4, 1783. The service of worship is recognized as the nation’s first July Fourth celebration. The event will include music by the Salem Band, historical remarks, a reading of the Declaration of Independence and prayers for peace in our nation and around the world. Salem Square, 649 S. Main St., Winston-Salem.

3-4 p.m. in High Point: Field of Flags to honor military, veterans and first responders. Community members and families can sponsor an American flag for $35 or a branch-specific or first responder flag for $40. 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, High Point. More information: 336-881-5400 or salvationarmycarolinas.org/highpoint.

4:30 p.m. in High Point: Uncle Sam Jam. Food vendors, children’s activities, music. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Parking passes are $10. Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point. More information: highpointnc.gov.

5:30 p.m. in Mebane: Food trucks from 5:30-9 p.m. Live entertainment from 6:30-9 p.m. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Face coverings and social distancing are encouraged. Bring chairs and blankets. No pets or alcohol. Mebane Arts & Community Center, 633 Corregidor St., Mebane. More information: visitalamance.com.

6 p.m. in Kernersville: Fourth of July Celebration Kernersville. Free concert by Legacy Motown Revue and fireworks. Kernersville Elementary School, 512 W. Mountain St., Kernersville.

At dark in Winston-Salem: Winston-Salem Recreation & Parks Department is hosting a free fireworks show. They will be launched from Quarry Park and should be visible throughout the city. Salem Lake Park and Emmanuel Baptist Church parking lots will be open for those who want to watch the show. Quarry Park will close at 3 p.m. More information: cityofws.org.

