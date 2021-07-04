Greensboro puts the 'fun' back in Fun Fourth, as event returns to downtown after pandemic hiatus

GREENSBORO — Red, white and blue balloons bobbed in the breeze. A stilt-walker smiled and flourished her silver cape. And a tiny girl with a long, brown braid and a giant bag of popcorn gazed upward, taking it all in.
Fun Fourth, the annual Independence Day festival sponsored by Downtown Greensboro Inc., drew a huge crowd as it returned to the city on Saturday after being canceled last summer due to the pandemic.
“I just think it’s a kid-friendly environment, kid-friendly event,” said Frank Day of Burlington, who brought his daughters Yaakova and Nyaria Day.
The girls were loving the food: popcorn and slushies, as well as the opportunity to see people dressed up as Disney princesses and other characters for the event.
Police blocked off Elm Street from downtown’s southern end up to around February One Plaza, near the International Civil Rights Center & Museum.
Three downtown stages provided music. The February One stage started out with DJ Marcus B Smooth, who attracted a crowd of people for line dancing. He was then followed by Brianna Tam, whose performance on electric cello included “Gold Digger” by Kanye West.
Plenty of Fourth of July fashion was on display by festival-goers, from red, white and blue floral prints to a stars and stripes brontosaurus T-shirt. One man even sported a tongue-in-check Union Jack tee that read, “Happy Treason Day, ungrateful colonials.”
In the middle of the festival, a mobile vaccine clinic offered people the opportunity to get a free COVID-19 vaccination. As of about 4:30 p.m. it was doing brisk business, with some people simply seeing the clinic and deciding on the spot to get a shot.
This year’s somewhat scaled-back version of the festival did not include the more than 100 street vendors of previous festivals because of the timing of restrictions from the pandemic being lifted. But the local downtown breweries and restaurants still had kiosks in the street offering everything from beer to cupcakes. There were food truck options as well.
Andrew Harper said he came up from Charlotte to volunteer to make the event happen.
“We just really enjoy being out here with people,” he said. “Lots of different people, lots of different demographics. I think, just a really good time for everyone.”
Anna Sibley and her husband came to check out the festival from High Point.
“I think what brought us out is we have a lot fun memories of coming out to festivals in Greensboro,” Sibley said. “It’s something we’ve missed, so it’s really fun to be out here again.”
