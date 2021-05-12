 Skip to main content
Greensboro Science Center to delay expansion opening
Ralph, the pygmy hippo, explored the outdoor area of his new exhibit at the Greensboro Science Center for the first time last week.

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Science Center has announced that the grand opening of Revolution Ridge, the expansion of its current zoological park, is moving from May 21 to June 4, due to construction delays.

COVID-19 has meant slowed material acquisitions and labor force challenges for the already complex project, said GSC Executive Director Glenn Dobrogosz,

“The GSC Board of Directors and staff are in full agreement that a two-week delay in opening will ensure the greatest wow-factor and bang-for-your-buck for our guests—as well as the best experience for animal acclimation, which is critical to the welfare of these individuals. Time for animals to explore their new habitats prior to the arrival of guests allows keepers time to assess nutritional, enrichment, safety and management practices within the new spaces,” Dobrogosz said.

Upon the completion of construction, the GSC’s Animal Care team will begin the process of animal relocation and acclimation. Additionally, Dobrogosz said zoo expansion completion requires high-quality educational graphics, donor graphics, established lawn and gardens and basic guest amenities like benches, picnic tables, way-finding and shade structures.

“I want to thank the entire community for your patience. Opening Revolution Ridge prior to the Memorial Day weekend has always been the plan. However, opening it on June 4, the day after Guilford County schools let out, will hopefully offer families an exciting opportunity to begin their summer with an educational bang.”

The date and time for Wings and Wild Things, the GSC’s “First-Look” at Revolution Ridge event for donors, sponsors and community leaders will still take place on Friday, May 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tickets are expected to sell out for this limited-capacity gathering.

