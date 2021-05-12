Greensboro Science Center to delay expansion opening

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Science Center has announced that the grand opening of Revolution Ridge, the expansion of its current zoological park, is moving from May 21 to June 4, due to construction delays.

COVID-19 has meant slowed material acquisitions and labor force challenges for the already complex project, said GSC Executive Director Glenn Dobrogosz,

“The GSC Board of Directors and staff are in full agreement that a two-week delay in opening will ensure the greatest wow-factor and bang-for-your-buck for our guests—as well as the best experience for animal acclimation, which is critical to the welfare of these individuals. Time for animals to explore their new habitats prior to the arrival of guests allows keepers time to assess nutritional, enrichment, safety and management practices within the new spaces,” Dobrogosz said.

Upon the completion of construction, the GSC’s Animal Care team will begin the process of animal relocation and acclimation. Additionally, Dobrogosz said zoo expansion completion requires high-quality educational graphics, donor graphics, established lawn and gardens and basic guest amenities like benches, picnic tables, way-finding and shade structures.