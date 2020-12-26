Greensboro taps veteran as new fire chief

GREENSBORO — The city picked a longtime fire department veteran to be the next fire chief.
Deputy Fire Chief Graham “Jim” Robinson III will replace Chief Bobby Nugent, who is scheduled to retire on Jan. 31, the city said Wednesday in a news release. Nugent announced in September he would retire in early 2021 after five years as chief and nearly 42 years with the department.
Robinson's annual salary will be $145,196 and he'll get a yearly executive allowance of $4,320.
Robinson said in the release that he is honored to lead the "nationally recognized department with experienced and dedicated staff."
"I could not be more excited to lead the outstanding men and women of the Greensboro Fire Department as we strengthen relationships with our community stakeholders and meet upcoming challenges, while continuing to focus on providing excellent service to our community,” Robinson said.
Robinson, who joined the department on July 1, 1995, was picked after a national search, the city said in the release.
The incoming chief has identified some key initiatives for his tenure, including addressing the department’s aging infrastructure, using data to understand community characteristics, and using evidence-based decision-making to get the best outcomes. Robinson also aims to continue and enhance the department's priority to recruit, select, and promote a diverse staff, according to the release.
Robinson, who is deputy chief of the Emergency Services Branch, has served in many areas within the department, including the Training Division, Special Operations Division, and Emergency Management. He has an associate’s degree in fire protection technology, a bachelor’s degree in fire and life safety engineering from the University of Cincinnati, and a master’s degree in emergency management from Jacksonville State University. He is also a graduate of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program and designated as a chief fire officer by the Center for Public Safety Excellence.
Robinson is married, and the couple has a son in his first year of college.