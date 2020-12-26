Greensboro taps veteran as new fire chief

GREENSBORO — The city picked a longtime fire department veteran to be the next fire chief.

Deputy Fire Chief Graham “Jim” Robinson III will replace Chief Bobby Nugent, who is scheduled to retire on Jan. 31, the city said Wednesday in a news release. Nugent announced in September he would retire in early 2021 after five years as chief and nearly 42 years with the department.

Robinson's annual salary will be $145,196 and he'll get a yearly executive allowance of $4,320.

Robinson said in the release that he is honored to lead the "nationally recognized department with experienced and dedicated staff."

"I could not be more excited to lead the outstanding men and women of the Greensboro Fire Department as we strengthen relationships with our community stakeholders and meet upcoming challenges, while continuing to focus on providing excellent service to our community,” Robinson said.

Robinson, who joined the department on July 1, 1995, was picked after a national search, the city said in the release.