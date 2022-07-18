Greensboro's first Black fire chief, Ray Flowers, has died

GREENSBORO — Former Greensboro Fire Chief Ray Flowers died Saturday after a short illness, the fire department said.

Flowers, who served from 1993-99, was the city’s first Black fire chief. He joined the fire department in 1961 when he was 21, the Greensboro Fire Department said in a news release announcing his death.

An N.C. A&T graduate, Flowers was one of the first group of African American firefighters hired and was assigned to Station 4 on Gorrell Street after completing training.

He became a captain in 1975, battalion chief four years later and was named deputy chief in 1988 before being picked to lead the department in 1993. During his tenure as chief, he started an educational program for fire personnel and initiated closed circuit television fire training.

After being named chief, Flowers told the News & Record he was a “lucky man.”

“Sometimes I don’t think it’s right that anybody should enjoy his work this much,” he said.

He also talked about the No. 1 priority for firefighters.

“That’s saving lives. That’s what a firefighter does. It’s routine. And it takes a tremendously motivated, dedicated group of people to do that,” he said. “That’s why I get excited just coming to work every morning.”

Fire Station 7, where he had been a driver early in his career, was dedicated to Flowers last year in December. He attended the ceremony with family and friends to accept the honor, the fire department said.

“It is a sad day for the City of Greensboro and the Greensboro Fire Department,” Greensboro Fire Chief Jim Robinson said in the release. “Chief Flowers represents everything that is right with public safety and the Greensboro Fire Department.”