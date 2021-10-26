Gregory Pallet and Lumber Co. to invest $3.4M in Stoneville facility

STONEVILLE — Gregory Pallet and Lumber Co. plans to make a $3.4 million capital investment in its first North Carolina operation here, economic development officials announced Tuesday.

The corporation plans to offer 25 full-time jobs at the facility, which will be located in the NorthStar Business Park shell building. Pay will average around $36,500, county officials said, though county economic development officials did not know exactly when the plant will begin hiring or operations.

The N.C. Department of Commerce's Rural Infrastructure Authority helped the county win the commitment from the pallet manufacturer on Oct. 21 with the approval of Rockingham County’s request for $100,000 to assist the company with the upfit of the building, according to a news release.

North Carolina’s Building Reuse Program provides grant funding to support a variety of activities, including infrastructure development, building renovation, expansion, demolition, and site improvements. Such funds allotted to the county will help remodel the 63,000-square-foot North Star building, according to the release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are excited to expand into North Carolina where our business is growing,” said Mike Gregory, company owner, thanking the county, the state and Stoneville for their support.