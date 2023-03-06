MAYODAN – Less than three years ago, signing a National Letter of Intent to play college football seemed virtually impossible following an injury that caused two broken legs which left McMichael High School senior Daniel Grimmett questioning whether he would ever play again.

The injury occurred on the first day of basketball practice as a sophomore on Nov. 29, 2020. On a freak play, he went up for a layup, planted awkwardly breaking one leg on the way up and broke the other on the way down which put him out for the entire spring football season of 2021, the impromptu COVID season. Grimmett said as he lay on the floor writhing in agonizing pain, he was devastated thinking his playing days were over.

“Yeah it crossed my mind, but I just knew that through hard work and dedication, I could get back to it. I was just determined to do whatever it took to rehab and get back on the field. Probably the toughest thing was that I had to learn that I needed and had to accept help because there were some things I couldn’t do. It was a humbling experience. I just had to set my mind to do it,” Grimmett said.

McMichael head football coach Tony McCants said Grimmetts mental toughness proved inspirational to the entire team.

“After missing that spring season, he came back in the fall of 2021 and instantly became a two-year varsity starter for us. I can’t speak highly enough about how good of a kid he is – he overcame a lot of obstacles and I think that is something our kids see is that no matter what cards you are dealt in life, you can overcome them. He’s a good testament to that,” McCants said.

Gimmett said he couldn’t have done it without the help of his coaches and teammates.

McCants and several members of the Osbourne Baptist Church installed a ramp at his home in Madison to make it easier for him to get in and out of the house.

“Everybody helped me out and backed me up. Coach McCants was there of course and my teammates were there for me too. It meant a lot to me,” Gimmett said.

Grimmett turned out to be a key cog on the offensive line that helped the Phoenix close out the 2022 season with a 4-2 third place finish in the Mid-State 2A Conference and 7-4 overall record and earn a coveted NCHSAA state playoff spot.

The left offensive guard also played some center and defensive lineman for the Phoenix.

“He brought a toughness. He brought intelligence and he is someone that we really relied upon to make sure we were communicating up front. He took a lot of time to learn about different defenses and studied different techniques and really made sure our offensive line was working on our double teams and functioning as one cohesive unit,” said McCants.

Despite all of the hurdles regarding his injury, Grimmett recently signed on the dotted line to continue his education and play football at Guilford College following his high school graduation later this spring and he said he couldn’t be happier that he was able to make it back. Now that the rehabilitation is behind him, he just wants to turn all of his energy to training and getting his education.

“I just love the atmosphere there (at Guilford College) – the coaches they are really welcoming. Like coach McCants, they seem like they have a big heart for their student-athletes. I plan to study physical therapy and go back and do what my physical therapist did for me. I’ve always loved playing and dreamed of playing at the next level. I’m just thankful for coming this far after breaking both of my legs. I’m just thankful for the opportunity,” Grimmett said.