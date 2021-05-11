Groundbreaking ceremony for learning trail held at local school

REIDSVILLE — Students at Moss Street Partnership School will soon get to experience a new on-campus learning tool to explore the outdoors. Several community partners will celebrate the opening of a new learning trail, with a ribbon cutting on May 28. The ceremony will be held at Moss Street Partnership School at 10 a.m. The trail, which will function as a linear classroom, is made possible with support from the NC Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council, UNCG, City of Reidsville, Dan River Basin Association, Rockingham County Schools, and Rockingham County Education Foundation. It will feature several educational assets that will allow teachers to use the trail for instructional lessons, as well as physical activity. Interpretive signs and several weather-related data collection displays will also provide for learning opportunities about the woodland forest, wildlife corridors and the role riparian forests play in water quality. "MSPS is excited about utilizing the outdoor learning trail to support teaching and learning,” said MSPS Principal Catina Chestnut. “This learning trail will provide an opportunity for MSPS students to exercise sensory stimulation by interacting with the natural environment, as well as contribute to a sense of shared community. “We are extremely grateful for our partnerships with Rockingham County Schools and the Rockingham County Education Foundation and their contributions in making this dream a reality." The project was funded by a $15,000 NC Schools Go Outside Grant awarded to the Rockingham County Education Foundation in October 2020. “Rockingham County Education Foundation is so proud to be part of an initiative that connects learning and the environment,” said RCEF Executive Director Jenny Edwards. “Research showsthat outdoor classroom experiences can lead to more engagement and less stress for students. It creates unique opportunities to learn and grow by combining nature and curriculum.” Edwards also thanked community project partners for working diligently on behalf of the students and teachers at Moss Street Partnership School. "This project was possible because of authentic and incredibly supportive partnerships among all involved,” added UNCG School of Education Grant Specialist Adam Shull, whose assistance led to the discovery of NC Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council funding opportunities for the trail. “Given a tight deadline and unique circumstances, none of our organizations could have pulled this off alone,” Shull said. “The MSPS and Reidsville community have a wonderful new asset thanks to the leadership of the Rockingham County Education Foundation, and others, who helped us live up to our motto of 'Better Together.'" The half-mile trail is designed by Tony McGee of Round Rock Design. McGee’s precision and articulate trail-cutting skills have helped form a trail culture in Rockingham County. The veteran trailblazer has designed, built or consulted on half of the nearly 25 miles of natural surface trailage developed here in our own communities. His involvement has also connected an African American community to a new urban trail in Eden and most recently led to the launch of a K-12 trails initiative with RCEF. McGee was instrumental in the creating the beautiful mountain bike trail at Farris Park in Mayodan and connecting town leaders and the Dan River Basin Association with the North Carolina Interscholastic Cycling Association, who has hosted state championship races at the venue. State Representative Jerry Carter said that the opening of the trail is exciting for students and the entire community. “It will be a great new resource and activity to help encourage outdoor learning,” Carter Said. “I appreciate everyone who helped make it happen.” ABOUT Rockingham County Education Foundation Rockingham County Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Rockingham County citizens looking to increase the college-going culture and value of education in our county. Our mission is to provide leadership, advocacy and program resources to increase the education levels of residents to make our community thrive as an attractive place to live, work and do business. RCEF envisions an informed community where all people in Rockingham County can achieve their highest potential in a globally competitive world. For more information about the Rockingham County Education Foundation, visit http://facebook.com/RCEducationFoundation