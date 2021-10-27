Group seeks to raise money, recruit volunteers to lay wreaths to honor veterans

In the midst of the pandemic last year when most events were being canceled, members of the James Hunter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution went forward with their first wreaths-laying project at the community’s two oldest cemeteries.

Wreaths Across America is a national program that started in 1992 to honor veterans. It continued quietly until 2005, when a photo of grave markers at Arlington, adorned with wreaths and covered in snow, circulated on the internet, thrusting it into the national spotlight.

Thousands of requests poured in from people across the country wanting to help with Arlington or to bring the wreaths to their own cemeteries.

In 2008, after more than 100,000 wreaths were placed in more than 300 locations, Congress declared Dec. 13 as “Wreaths Across America Day.” Last year, 1.7 million wreaths were placed with 276,000 of those being in Arlington and in 2,557 other cemeteries nationwide by more than a million volunteers.

That first local project by the James Hunter DAR was to put wreaths in Mayodan’s old and new municipal cemeteries. A total of 283 wreaths were placed a week before Christmas. They had hoped to have enough wreaths for all 350 graves but didn’t quite make their goal, said Janelle M. Johnson, DAR location coordinator for the project.