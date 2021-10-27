Group seeks to raise money, recruit volunteers to lay wreaths to honor veterans

In the midst of the pandemic last year when most events were being canceled, members of the James Hunter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution went forward with their first wreaths-laying project at the community’s two oldest cemeteries.
Wreaths Across America is a national program that started in 1992 to honor veterans. It continued quietly until 2005, when a photo of grave markers at Arlington, adorned with wreaths and covered in snow, circulated on the internet, thrusting it into the national spotlight.
Thousands of requests poured in from people across the country wanting to help with Arlington or to bring the wreaths to their own cemeteries.
In 2008, after more than 100,000 wreaths were placed in more than 300 locations, Congress declared Dec. 13 as “Wreaths Across America Day.” Last year, 1.7 million wreaths were placed with 276,000 of those being in Arlington and in 2,557 other cemeteries nationwide by more than a million volunteers.
That first local project by the James Hunter DAR was to put wreaths in Mayodan’s old and new municipal cemeteries. A total of 283 wreaths were placed a week before Christmas. They had hoped to have enough wreaths for all 350 graves but didn’t quite make their goal, said Janelle M. Johnson, DAR location coordinator for the project.
The organization and the community still considered the event a huge success, especially with the challenges of a pandemic, she noted.
This year, the chapter is starting early, hoping to secure enough funds to purchase more wreaths because they are adding Woodland, Riverview, Madison Presbyterian, Collins and Citizen cemeteries in Madison and God’s Acre in Mayodan.
The number this year is “gigantic,” Johnson noted, adding they plan to put the wreaths on 410 more veterans’ graves, requiring a total of 760 wreaths. At a cost of $15 per wreath, the DAR hopes to raise $11,400 to fund the project.
People with veterans buried in any of the eight cemeteries are encouraged to donate to help defray the cost, Johnson said. Businesses, churches and civic organizations also can become involved, possibly considering sponsoring all the wreaths for a particular cemetery, Johnson said. They also could choose where and how many they want to sponsor.
DAR members are also recruiting volunteers to place wreaths on the graves, she said. That ceremony will be on Dec. 18.
Last year, a number of those sponsoring a wreath for a family member asked to place the wreath on their loved ones’ graves, Johnson said.
Several grandchildren attended the opening ceremony, which provided an opportunity for them to place a wreath while also learning more about that person’s contribution to his or her country.
Johnson said the motto of Wreaths Across America is “Remember the Fallen. Honor Those who Serve. And teach our children the value of freedom.”
Boy Scout Troop No. 562 of Mayodan has also helped in the effort.
“Each generation knows less and less about the previous wars their ancestors fought in,” Johnson said, emphasizing the importance of getting youth involved. “It is important that we remember these veterans that paved the way for these freedoms that we have.”
To make a donation or learn more about the project, contact Johnson at 336-548-1603, or at janellemjdar@gmail.com.