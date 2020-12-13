Group works to support family members and others in law enforcement across Rockingham County

The first week of December, Wives of The Blue Line received three names from The Salvation Army Angel Tree and members began shopping the next week.

“They often request articles of clothing and, of course, a toy, so we try to get them something practical and something fun,” Velazquez said.

“It is one of those indescribable gifts emotionally and mentally when you can give to children in need,” said Velazquez, who has worked as a substitute teacher for 10 years.

Last year, the wives participated for the first time in a back-to-school backpack school supply program.

The group also raises money year-round through raffles, bake sales and silent auctions for their holiday projects, as well as for scholarships to men and women enrolled in the Rockingham Community College Basic Law Enforcement program.

“We are able to take some of the stress of financial obligations off them by helping them purchase books and uniforms,” Velazquez said.

They also plan to help officers if they are sick or hurt on the job by providing them gifts cards. Plans already are underway for 2021, Velazquez said, noting members are hoping they can become more active in the community in the new year.